5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not win the Ballon d'Or in 2018

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21.48K // 28 Jul 2018, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi lifting the Ballon d'Or for the fifth time

The Ballon d'Or is undoubtedly the most coveted individual prize in modern football - a glittering accolade eyed by the best footballers of each generation. Of course, football is a team game where eleven players put aside their vested interests solely for the sake of the side they are representing, but the fight for the Ballon d'Or has always seen a difference in opinion.

The last decade saw the treasured honour only being shared by two of the best footballers of this era - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - and this year's Ballon d'Or award boasts the potential to be the tiebreaker which could tip the scales in the favour of the prize-winner.

Lionel Messi, who last won the Ballon d'Or in 2015, was the first footballer in the illustrious history of the sport to bag the award for an astounding 5 times in his footballing career.

And even though he has enjoyed a fairly commendable 2018 thus far, the 31-year-old might not have done enough to secure the prize this year.

On that note, let us take a look at 5 reasons why Lionel Messi will not clinch the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

#5 Is the Ronaldo-Messi duopoly over? Evidently!

Is the duopoly eventually over?

The last time a footballer other than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or was way back in 2007 and it was the ever-excellent Brazilian Kaka who heralded the beginning of the two-horse race.

Since then, as mentioned previously, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the footballing scene for a whole FRIGGING decade as they made the Ballon d'Or award their birthright, sharing a total of 5 each! Such is the undeniable influence of these two highly-fancied personalities.

All the same, 2018, in all likelihood, will prove itself to be a bizarre year in this aspect. Although these two heavyweights are positively in contention for the Ballon d'Or, innumerable new stars have thrust themselves into the reckoning.

One of the most prominent of them is the Liverpool heartthrob - Mohamed Salah, affectionately known as 'The Egyptian King'. Signed from AS Roma for £37.8m in June 2017, Salah has fired on all cylinders in his debut season for Liverpool, notching up an awe-inspiring 44 goals across all competitions as he famously won the Premier League Golden Boot with consummate ease.

Apart from him, some other superstars are also realistically vying for the fancied honour such as...

1 / 5 NEXT