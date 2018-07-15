5 reasons why Liverpool need to be taken seriously for the upcoming season

Klopp's has signed a few good players in the ongoing window

After years of hard work and perseverance, the beautiful city of Liverpool is finally embracing a change in the landscape of football. The fans, now have an unending belief that their favourite club is not only the most competitive team in the world, but also serious title-contenders this season.

Considering the mentality of Jürgen Klopp to bring quality players, the arrivals of Naby Keita and Fabinho has bolstered the squad with enough depth.

With Nabil Fekir rumoured to enter the frame anytime soon, the Charismatic German is pulling off all the stops to challenge for the Premier League trophy next season.

The Reds impressed the football world with their quality and only lost five games in the 2017/18 season, scoring 86 goals and conceding only 38. The side also managed to keep 17 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

The hunger and desire among the players under Klopp's umbrella is significant, and will only grow as the manager continues to push his team to the top of English football.

On a personal note, this Liverpool side could probably be one of the best-assembled sides in the club's history and there are many reasons attached to it for you to know.

So, without further ado, here are the five reasons why Liverpool is the most dangerous side in the world today.

#1 Klopp's ability to turn average players into world-class performers

Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been world-class

Despite suffering initially in the season due to lack of coordination between the defenders, Jürgen Klopp's mentality to give opportunities to his players proved to be fulfilling.

While the signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton was influential in changing the landscape of the club, some new players also added their inputs as well.

Players like Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson have been fantastic this season, with Robertson and Alexander-Arnold becoming fan-favourites.

Liverpool have tremendously improved defensively and are able to successfully dominate their opponents when they carry the ball forward.

Also read: Klopp: Liverpool signing Shaqiri a no-brainer

With 17 clean sheets this season, the defenders were able to block counter-attacks of their opponents and blocked 176 shots, with a tackle success rate of 76%.

Considering how lacklustre Liverpool's defence was in the start of the season, the side improved and exceeded expectations in the later stage of the season.

The Reds were able to win a total of 2,565 aerial battles on the field and were successful in making the right interceptions, with precise clearances.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold who play as left-back and right-back respectively, have often changed the game on their own by leading the counter-attack by themselves.

Robertson's performance against Manchester City in their side's epic victory will always be remembered as one of the best in Liverpool's history.

Klopp has definitely transitioned these players to world-class defenders and has managed to fix their defence without making any significant alterations.

The side was also able to stop Real Madrid on many occasions in the final of the Champions League, by making Ronaldo look like an ordinary player.

Loris Karius, who was criticized immensely for his weak keeping skills during the Champions League Final went on to cement his position in history, with the most number of clean sheets in this season.

If this Liverpool team continues to play with the same work-rate this season, there's no team that can stop them. Unlocking Liverpool's defence is becoming difficult now.