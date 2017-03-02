5 Reasons why Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona is the right decision

His leaving the club IS the best decision long term.

02 Mar 2017

With Barcelona beating Sporting Gijon 6-1 at the Camp Nou, the captions for the morning newspapers were all ready, with the finishing touches awaited. But, for once, Luis Enrique changed the tide of things. At the end of another one of his press conferences where he said all the right things, he dropped the hat like he never did.

"I won’t be at Barcelona next season,” said Luis Enrique in his post-match press conference. “I need to rest. I would like to thank the club for the confidence they have shown in me. It’s been three unforgettable years. It’s a very difficult decision for me, one I’ve thought about a lot, but I think I need to be true to myself and fair to my way of thinking.”

Undoubtedly he has been a successful manager, he has won eight titles in his three years at the club, which includes two La Liga titles and a Champions League, which by no means can be laughed off as your regular fat waiter. But, there seemed to be always the slight doubt, that it was not him, it was his players. There was always those who whispered silently after each set-back, and since then (especially after PSG) have become loud and thunderous.

So without further ado (just like Luis Enrique), we look at reasons why, in the long run, it is te right decision for Barcelona.

#1 Poor planning and tactical ineptitude

Barcelona started the season with Gerard Pique, Jeremy Mathieu, Marc Bartra and Thomas Vermaelen as the center-backs in the team. So he got Samuel Umtiti, and let Thomas go on loan and sold Marc. Not only that, he had Sergi Roberto as the only backup for Alexis Vidal and we all know how that worked out.

Paris Saint-Germain was a different story altogether, his insistence to play with one defensive midfielder almost always saw Umtiti, Pique and Busquets three on three against Julian Draxler, Angel di Maria and Edinson Cavani, something the trio still having nightmares about.

In his three years at Barcelona, he has not once changed his 4-3-3 formation. He played with Andre Gomes at the base of midfield when Sergio Busquets and Javier Mascherano out injured, without any protection beside him, and an aging Iniesta in the same midfield. Firing on all guns is something, being naïve is another.

Luis was often guilty of the latter.