5 greatest Barcelona managers of all time

These revolutionary managers completed changed the dynamics of FC Barcelona

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 02 Mar 2017, 16:24 IST

Barcelona are one of the greatest clubs of all time and they have won an incredible number of trophies in their long and illustrious history. While the Catalan giants have always had some incredible players, they have also been blessed with some true revolutionary managers who have changed the very fabric of the game.

Barcelona are always expected to adhere to their philosophy of beautiful football and these managers have not only been very successful, they have also ensured that their teams have played some extremely entertaining football.

With Luis Enrique announcing that he will step down from his position as Barcelona manager, we take a look at the 5 greatest managers in Barcelona history:

#5 Frank Rijkaard (2003-2008)

When Frank Rijkaard was appointed Barcelona manager in 2003, not many fans were enamoured with the prospect. However, after Rijkaard signed Ronaldinho, the club went from strength to strength and finished second in his debut season.

From then on, the Dutchman guided the Catalan giants to an incredible era of success where they won 2 La Ligas, a Champions League title and 2 Spanish Supercups. He also made some incredibly important signings such as Samuel Eto’o, Deco and Guily and he even became the first Barcelona manager ever to win twice at the Bernabeu.

Also read: Lionel Messi rates former manager Frank Rijkaard as the most important coach in his career

Rijkaard soon became a fan favourite for the beautiful attacking football his sides played. Speaking about his philosophy, Rijkaard once said:

“you gain many impressions from the past. You still have it in your mind when you become a coach, and if something happens you can recall how it was dealt with. But I strongly believe that you cannot copy anyone. The decisions that a great coach made years ago will not necessarily work today.”

A manager who is credited with turning around Barcelona’s fortunes in this millennium, the Dutchman is definitely one of the greatest Barcelona managers of all time.