Reports: Barcelona target Arsene Wenger as replacement for Luis Enrique

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu is reportedly huge fan of the Arsenal manager

What’s the story?

With Luis Enrique confirming that he will step down as Barcelona manager, the hunt is on for a manager to take over at the Catalan giants and now latest reports suggest that veteran French manager Arsene Wenger is the favourite to take over at Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s main target is Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli but with the Argentine happy at Seville, the board have now turned their attention towards Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Also read: Arsenal and Arsene Wenger - To settle for mediocrity or risk uncertainty

In case you didn’t know...

Luis Enrique shocked the footballing world yesterday when he confirmed that he would be stepping down from the post of Barcelona manager. The Asturian has come under pressure in the recent times and the stress seems to have told as he confirmed that he wanted ‘some rest’ after 3 taxing years.

Arsene Wenger, on the other hand, is currently the longest serving Premier League manager, but some bad results in the last month have put his future under intense scrutiny. The Frenchman’s contract runs out in the summer and with Wenger yet to agree a new deal, his future might lie away from the Emirates next season.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu promised that he would hire a ‘super coach’ and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger definitely fits the bill. Wenger also plays a style of football which is appreciated by the Barcelona board and fans will definitely be pleased if they hire a proven world class manager.

Also, Wenger’s glorious time at Arsenal seems to be coming to an end and a move to the Camp Nou could suit both parties.

Also read: Barcelona will appoint a 'super coach' to replace Luis Enrique, says Bartomeu

What’s next?

With Real Madrid dropping points against Las Palmas and Barcelona thrashing Sporting Gijon 6-1, the Catalan giants are once again on top of the League table and they will be hoping to claim their second consecutive domestic double and give a good send off for their departing manager.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are stuck in a race to finish in the top 4 and face some crucial matches in the Premier League starting off with Saturday’s blockbuster clash against Liverpool. Wenger has never finished outside the top 4 and the veteran manager will be determined to see that his stellar record continues.

Sportskeeda’s take

Arsene Wenger is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers of all time and he is renowned for playing beautiful football. With Wenger’s long and historic career at Arsenal nearing its end, a move to the Spanish giants would make perfect sense for both Wenger and Barcelona.