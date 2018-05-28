Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

5 reasons why Manchester United should avoid re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo

5 reasons why Ronaldo to Man United is a bad deal.

Nathan Fernandes
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 28 May 2018, 17:11 IST
7.65K

T
A legend but past his prime

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo proved yet again why he is one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the game. With a record 5 UEFA Champions League titles to his name, Ronaldo has etched his name into the record books.

In the post-match interview, however, Ronaldo threw some serious shade on his future with Los Blancos, claiming "it has been nice to play for Real".

The comments were ill-timed, taking the joy out of a record-breaking win. It has, however, left United fans on edge, wondering whether a reunion with their favorite son is on the cards.

Here we look at 5 reasons why United should resist the temptation.

#5 Mourinho's tactics

Chelsea v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium
Chelsea v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium

Ronaldo had a difficult time during Jose Mourinho's stint in the Spanish capital. Despite an emphatic league title win, Mourinho's demanding tactics didn't go down well with the Portuguese.

Jose demands a lot from his attacking players including high pressing, closing spaces, maintaining shape and tracking back. It is a tactic that Ronaldo has already struggled under before.

With Mourinho committing his immediate future to the Red Devils, it makes little sense for the two Portuguese to work together again.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester City Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10 Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Page 1 of 5 Next
5 reasons why Manchester United should be satisfied with...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City won't be sealing the title...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United fans need to trust Jose...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Sir Alex is the greatest manager of all time
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester United should do to close the gap on...
RELATED STORY
Five players Manchester United regret not signing
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United will destroy Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 10 Manchester United forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest challenges overcome by Alex Ferguson at...
RELATED STORY
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018