5 reasons why Manchester United should avoid re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo

5 reasons why Ronaldo to Man United is a bad deal.

A legend but past his prime

On Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo proved yet again why he is one of the greatest footballers to ever grace the game. With a record 5 UEFA Champions League titles to his name, Ronaldo has etched his name into the record books.

In the post-match interview, however, Ronaldo threw some serious shade on his future with Los Blancos, claiming "it has been nice to play for Real".

The comments were ill-timed, taking the joy out of a record-breaking win. It has, however, left United fans on edge, wondering whether a reunion with their favorite son is on the cards.

Here we look at 5 reasons why United should resist the temptation.

#5 Mourinho's tactics

Chelsea v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium

Ronaldo had a difficult time during Jose Mourinho's stint in the Spanish capital. Despite an emphatic league title win, Mourinho's demanding tactics didn't go down well with the Portuguese.

Jose demands a lot from his attacking players including high pressing, closing spaces, maintaining shape and tracking back. It is a tactic that Ronaldo has already struggled under before.

With Mourinho committing his immediate future to the Red Devils, it makes little sense for the two Portuguese to work together again.