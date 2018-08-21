5 reasons why Manchester City can lift Premier League 2018/19 trophy

Manchester City 2017-18 champions, on the verge of repeating it again.

After a cracking 2017/18 season, Manchester City is yet again on a roll. Under the management of Pep Guardiola, Man City as a team has not only gained in strength but also the team has taken their gameplay to a whole new level.

As the champions of the 2017/18 Premier League, Manchester City took on the 2017/18 FA Cup winners, Chelsea, for the season-opening FA Community Shield. Now, Man City have started another season with a loud bang.

It looks like they have picked up the pace where they left off last season. Last season's champions have played two matches in this season's Premier League and bagged 6 points which sits them on top of the table.

Seeing their red-hot form, the Sky Blues have already stated that they are in the field to win the game and championship again which can be possible.

So here are 5 reasons why Manchester City can lift Premier League 2018/19 trophy:

#5 Started like a roaring lion

Bernando Silva(Manchester City) celebrating his 2018-19 season's first goal against Arsenal.

The World Cup had ended with France having the last laugh but now it is time to kick off the annual league season.

Like previous seasons, the Premier League once again started with the bang in terms of performances and matches. In the league full of uncertainties and up-downs where, on one hand, where the Red Devils, Manchester United have lost their second league game against Brighton, and on the other, it is their arch-rivals, Manchester City who have rained in eight goals in just two matches and ended up winning both of them.

Since the start of the season, Manchester City has not let anyone sense a tiny flaw in their smooth and mesmerizing gameplay.

They have played Premier League giants, Arsenal and the 1922 FA Cup winner, Huddersfield Town so far but they have already shown their intent that is to lift the trophy once again.

Not only the gameplay but Man City is going to face some easy fixtures until they face another of England's giant, Liverpool in October.

Seeing their calm and composed mindset on the field, they are surely going to grab some more points and with each point, they will move one step ahead which will secure their position to win thePremier League 2018/19 like they did last season.

