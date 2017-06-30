5 reasons why Manchester City should sign Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are the favourites to sign Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez and here is why it all makes sense for Pep Guardiola's team.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 21:00 IST

Is a reunion on the cards?

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez, and if latest reports are to be believed their biggest rivals in the pursuit of the Chilean – Bayern Munich – have dropped out with their president Uli Hoeness almost confirming it in a recent interview.

Pep Guardiola’s team will have to shell out in excess of £50m for the services of the 28-year-old along with his astronomical wages, which will certainly be in excess of £250K per week. The Chilean has so far been at loggerheads with the Gunners over a new contract and with every passing day his departure seems all the more likely.

However, Alexis brings a lot to the table and can surely help the Etihad outfit take the next step in Champions League, while also helping Guardiola lay his hands on the Premier League trophy.

Therefore, without further ado, we take a look at 5 reasons why Manchester City should go all out in their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez:

#5 World Class attacking talent who guarantees goals

Alexis Sanchez scored 30 goals while assisting another 19 for the Gunners last season in 51 appearances across all competition. It was his best ever season individually since he became a professional footballer amassing 49 goals plus assists, which put him in the company of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandoski and the likes.

His goal-scoring prowess is well-known across the world, having plundered goals wherever he has played, be it Chile, Argentina, Italy, Spain or now England. The Chilean is not all about goals like many others but instead contributes to all attacking facets of a team’s play while also helping out defensively. He is without a shadow of doubt a world class forward who guarantees goals and playing alongside the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne among others will surely bring the best out of him.