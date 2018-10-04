×
5 reasons why Manchester City Vs Liverpool is the biggest game in English football 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
237   //    04 Oct 2018, 20:27 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg
Manchester City v Liverpool is the most anticipated game in the Premier League

This Sunday, the Premier League will see its biggest game of the season take place when Manchester City and Liverpool clash in the late kick-off at Anfield.

The two teams have been the early pace-setters in the division this year, and many pundits are predicting the race between the two teams to go right down to the wire this season.

The two teams have had many excellent encounters over the years but over the last couple of seasons, the game has become one of the most anticipated on the football calendar.

Every era in the Premier League has had its big encounters, from Manchester United Vs Arsenal in the early 2000's to Manchester United Vs Chelsea in the latter half of the same decade.

Manchester City Vs Liverpool has managed to establish itself as the biggest game in English football over the last two seasons, and this weekend's game looks set to be their most exciting encounter yet. Let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester City Vs Liverpool is now the biggest and most exciting game in English football.

#5 The best of the best

SSC Napoli v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C
The fixture boasts some of the best players in the world

Excluding Eden Hazard, this weekend's clash between Liverpool and Manchester City will see the Premier League's best stars square off with each other in what promises to be yet another thrilling encounter.

From the back to the front, these two teams boast the two finest starting 11s in the Premier League, making the game one of the most intriguing in the Premier League season.

While City will still likely be without their star player, Kevin De Bruyne, they will still have plenty of massive names on display this weekend, while Liverpool fans will be hoping that Mo Salah can replicate some of his performances from last season when the two sides met.


Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
