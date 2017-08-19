EPL 2017/18: 5 reasons why Manchester City won't win the title this season

Manchester City are the favourites for this year's Premier League title, but here's why they won't win it.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 19 Aug 2017, 18:59 IST

Yaya Toure is 34 years old

Manchester City are being branded as the favourites for this season’s Premier League title. Pep Guardiola has spent an enormous sum of money to assemble a team ready to win England’s richest prize. The Sky blues only finished 4th last season in what was deemed a disappointing debut for Pep Guardiola in English football.

Many have backed the Spaniard to correct his wrongs in his 2nd season and storm the Premier League. Chelsea’s shambolic opening day of their title defence only reassured everybody that the title is now Manchester City’s to lose.

Here are 5 reasons why Manchester City will not win the EPL this year.

#5 Ageing CMs

Pep may have weeded out the ageing full-backs at the club, but his midfielders are just as much a problem. The midfield is often branded as the engine of a team, they are the heart and soul of a team, meaning they must have sufficient energy to power the team.

Yaya Toure, Fernando, David Silva and Fernandinho have an average age of 31.75, which directly contrasts the youthful exuberance of their attack. A slow midfield cannot work in a Pep Guardiola team as he demands 100% effort from all his players throughout the 90 minutes.

An ageing midfield does not allow Pep to fully implement his style of play, at some time that will cost him this season.