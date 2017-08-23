5 reasons why Matic is the best signing of the summer so far

Nemanja Matic ticks every box one expects from new signings

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 14:54 IST

Nemanja Matic is the shrewdest signing United have completed in this window.

This summer transfer window has already seen clubs spending more and more money, especially in the Premier League. Every top club has broken different transfer records while Paris Saint-Germain took it a step further with the signing of Neymar.

Some players are bought to solve problem positions, some are bought to improve upon existing quality and then there are players who single-handedly make the entire team better. Such signings are difficult to pull off and when a team does pull it off, then they step up another level.

Out of the various signings in the summer, Manchester United signing Nemanja Matic from Chelsea is a game-changer on many levels, not only in England but also in Europe. United's performances in the first two games are a testament to that fact.

The Red Devils signing Matic is a match made in heaven, implying the Serbian makes a strong case for being the signing of the summer. Now, here are 5 reasons which prove that he is indeed so.

#1 Fills a major void

Nemanja Matic fills in the holding midfield position at United.

First and foremost, the key requirement for a new player is to fit in well with the system, if not improve it. Nemanja Matic fits in perfectly in the United setup.

United gaffer Jose Mourinho currently has box-to-box midfielder Ander Herrera and 36-year old veteran Michael Carrick to fill in the deeper midfield role. However, due to style of play or age, neither of them is truly the right choice for competing on four fronts.

Matic exactly and expertly fills that holding midfield role. The former Chelsea midfielder is primarily a defensive-minded player who shields the defence. In this way, the attack up front can function more fluidly without the extra worry of getting caught on the counter.

If the early games are any indication, Matic has really settled in well and the team has scored four goals without reply for the first time under Jose Mourinho. Thus, the transfer deal already looks to be a winner.