Lionel Messi: 5 Reasons why the star will never win a major trophy with Argentina

Lionel Messi-Barcelona legend but trophyless with Argentina

He is arguably the best footballer the world has ever seen. The G.O.A.T according to many. But apart from a lone Olympic gold, Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is yet to win a major trophy with his international side. The ''Messiah'' literally dragged the Albiceleste into the finals of the 2014 World Cup, the 2015 Copa America and the 2016 Copa America Centenario, just to lose three finals in succession.

Messi finished the 2014 World Cup with the Golden Ball for the tournament's best player but was in tears as Argentina lost out to Germany on a solitary Mario Gotze goal. The mercurial No.10 was instrumental again in 2015 as he led Argentina to the final, only to lose out on penalties to Chile. Messi was so disappointed that he reportedly refused the Best Player award for the tournament.

His series of disappointments continued with the 2016 Copa Centenario where the Albiceleste lost out again on penalties to the same opponent. Messi's sorrow was surely compounded since he also missed his penalty during the shootout.

The Argentina National team: The current situation

Jorge Sampaoli vacated his managerial post after a disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign and the Argentine FA struggled to find a world-class manager to fill the vacancy. Sampaoli's assistant and former Lazio wingback Lionel Scaloni got the nod, as the FA's efforts to attract more distinguished Argentine managers like Mauricio Pochettino and Diego Simeone did not bear fruit.

The relatively inexperienced Scaloni has struggled to stamp his authority on the team and the Albiceleste look in disarray, losing 3-1 last week against minnows Venezuela (FIFA Rank:32) and managing a narrow 1-0 win against lowly Morocco (FIFA Rank:43).

Here are 5 reasons why Messi will not win a major trophy with Argentina.

