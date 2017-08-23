5 reasons why Neymar is the best player in the world right now

Neymar is the best player in the world right now and here's why.

by Mathaeus Abuwa
23 Aug 2017

Neymar

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior is the man the whole world is talking about. He’s the man the fans want to see and the player that defenders don’t want to face. Many have labelled Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the two best players in the world, but there comes a time when the torch must be passed. That torch can be passed voluntarily or be taken by force and Neymar has taken up the mantle by default.

#5 He’s the most talked about player

Every football fan on the planet is talking about Neymar da Silva Santos right now. The Brazilian cannot help but trend online every day on all social media platforms. And it’s not as if the price is the only thing people are talking about. Neymar has already directly contributed to 6 goals in his opening 2 games for Paris Saint-Germain. That’s what you call living up to the hype.

The only time people are now talking about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is in negative terms. People are now saying Lionel Messi is declining while Ronaldo’s petulant push on a referee has left him on the sidelines for 5 games.

It’s only the best two players in the world that steal all the headlines week in week out but now the Brazilian has eclipsed them both, making him the best player in the world right now.