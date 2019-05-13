5 Reasons why Pep triumphed over Klopp

Guardiola edged out Klopp for the Premier League Title

Pep Guardiola's incredible Manchester City came from a goal down to triump 1-4 over Brighton & Hove Albion to lift their second consecutive English Premier League crown, in the final matchday of the league. After Glenn Murray had given Brighton a shock early lead in the 27th minute, City came roaring back, equalising in the very next minute through Sergio Aguero, who nutmegged the goalkeeper to score.

The hunger for the title was evident all across the pitch and central defender Aymeric Laporte rose above the Brighton defence to put City in the lead in the 38th minute. It was all one way traffic from there and Riyad Mahrez put the tie beyond question with a long range effort in the 63rd minute. German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan applied the icing on the cake with a superbly taken freekick in the 72nd minute as Guardiola tasted success against his bitter rival Jurgen Klopp, yet again.

Despite winning 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to a brace from Senagalese forward Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool finished second by a solitary point, after an incredible season that saw them lose only once. Liverpool's strikers Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane finished as the League's top scorers along with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while defensive mainstay Virgil van Dijk was selected as the Premier League Player of the Season.

Liverpool let go of a 7-point lead that they had over City during the Christmas period, to surrender a title that looked to be theirs for large stretches of the season. Guardiola's wards showed incredible character and fighting spirit to claw their way back into the title race and to hold onto their lead despite disappointments in the Champions League.

In this article, we explore the 5 key reasons why the Spanish tactician reigned supreme over the German master.

#5 - Multiple Goalscoring Threats

Manchester City's superior goal threat from midfield was a key advantage over Liverpool

One of the reasons why Manchester City has scored an incredible 95 goals in 38 league games, compared to Liverpool's 89 is that their goal threat can come from any player from any position. They have had an incredible 16 different goal scorers this season, with 8 players with 5+ goals! The same numbers for Liverpool stand at 14 and 3, with the goalscoring burden heaped on their attacking trident of Mohammed Salah-Roberto Firmino-Sadio Mane.

Liverpool lacked the goalscoring threat from midfield that City possesed in the form of David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, one of the key reasons why they were held to 7 draws compared to Manchester City's 2.

Manchester City's Top Goal Threats

Sergio Aguero - 21 goals, 8 assists Raheem Sterling - 17 goals, 10 assists Leroy Sane - 10 goals, 10 assists Bernardo Silva - 7 goals, 7 assists David Silva - 6 goals, 8 assists Riyad Mahrez - 7 goals, 4 assists Gabriel Jesus - 7 goals, 3 assist Ilkay Gundogan - 6 goals, 3 assists Aymeric Laporte - 3 goals, 3 assists Benjamin Mendy - 5 assists Kevin de Bruyne - 2 goals, 2 assists Fernandinho - 1 goal, 3 assists John Stones - 2 goals Kyle Walker - 1 goal, 1 assist Oleksandr Zinchenko - 2 assists Vincent Kompany - 1 goal Danilo - 1 goal Phil Foden - 1 goal Fabian Delph - 1 assist

Liverpool's Top Goal Threats

Mohammed Salah - 22 goals, 8 assists Sadio Mane - 22 goals, 1 assist Roberto Firmino - 12 goals, 6 assists Trent Alexander-Arnold - 1 goal, 12 assists Andrew Robertson - 11 assists Virgil van Dijk - 4 goals, 2 assists Divock Origi - 3 goals, 1 assist James Milner - 2 goals, 2 assists Georginio Wijnaldum - 3 goals Xhedran Shaqiri - 1 goal, 3 assists Daniel Sturridge - 2 goals, 1 assist Fabinho - 1 goal, 2 assists Naby Keita - 1 goal Dejan Lovren - 1 goal Joel Matip - 1 goal Jordan Henderson - 1 assist

