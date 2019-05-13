×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Reasons why Pep triumphed over Klopp

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.13K   //    13 May 2019, 19:14 IST

Guardiola edged out Klopp for the Premier League Title
Guardiola edged out Klopp for the Premier League Title

Pep Guardiola's incredible Manchester City came from a goal down to triump 1-4 over Brighton & Hove Albion to lift their second consecutive English Premier League crown, in the final matchday of the league. After Glenn Murray had given Brighton a shock early lead in the 27th minute, City came roaring back, equalising in the very next minute through Sergio Aguero, who nutmegged the goalkeeper to score.

The hunger for the title was evident all across the pitch and central defender Aymeric Laporte rose above the Brighton defence to put City in the lead in the 38th minute. It was all one way traffic from there and Riyad Mahrez put the tie beyond question with a long range effort in the 63rd minute. German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan applied the icing on the cake with a superbly taken freekick in the 72nd minute as Guardiola tasted success against his bitter rival Jurgen Klopp, yet again.

Despite winning 2-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to a brace from Senagalese forward Sadio Mane, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool finished second by a solitary point, after an incredible season that saw them lose only once. Liverpool's strikers Mohammed Salah and Sadio Mane finished as the League's top scorers along with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while defensive mainstay Virgil van Dijk was selected as the Premier League Player of the Season.

Liverpool let go of a 7-point lead that they had over City during the Christmas period, to surrender a title that looked to be theirs for large stretches of the season. Guardiola's wards showed incredible character and fighting spirit to claw their way back into the title race and to hold onto their lead despite disappointments in the Champions League.

In this article, we explore the 5 key reasons why the Spanish tactician reigned supreme over the German master.

#5 - Multiple Goalscoring Threats

Manchester City's superior goal threat from midfield was a key advantage over Liverpool
Manchester City's superior goal threat from midfield was a key advantage over Liverpool

One of the reasons why Manchester City has scored an incredible 95 goals in 38 league games, compared to Liverpool's 89 is that their goal threat can come from any player from any position. They have had an incredible 16 different goal scorers this season, with 8 players with 5+ goals! The same numbers for Liverpool stand at 14 and 3, with the goalscoring burden heaped on their attacking trident of Mohammed Salah-Roberto Firmino-Sadio Mane.

Liverpool lacked the goalscoring threat from midfield that City possesed in the form of David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, one of the key reasons why they were held to 7 draws compared to Manchester City's 2.

Manchester City's Top Goal Threats

Advertisement
  1. Sergio Aguero - 21 goals, 8 assists
  2. Raheem Sterling - 17 goals, 10 assists
  3. Leroy Sane - 10 goals, 10 assists
  4. Bernardo Silva - 7 goals, 7 assists
  5. David Silva - 6 goals, 8 assists
  6. Riyad Mahrez - 7 goals, 4 assists
  7. Gabriel Jesus - 7 goals, 3 assist
  8. Ilkay Gundogan - 6 goals, 3 assists
  9. Aymeric Laporte - 3 goals, 3 assists
  10. Benjamin Mendy - 5 assists
  11. Kevin de Bruyne - 2 goals, 2 assists
  12. Fernandinho - 1 goal, 3 assists
  13. John Stones - 2 goals
  14. Kyle Walker - 1 goal, 1 assist
  15. Oleksandr Zinchenko - 2 assists
  16. Vincent Kompany - 1 goal
  17. Danilo - 1 goal
  18. Phil Foden - 1 goal
  19. Fabian Delph - 1 assist

Liverpool's Top Goal Threats

  1. Mohammed Salah - 22 goals, 8 assists
  2. Sadio Mane - 22 goals, 1 assist
  3. Roberto Firmino - 12 goals, 6 assists
  4. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 1 goal, 12 assists
  5. Andrew Robertson - 11 assists
  6. Virgil van Dijk - 4 goals, 2 assists
  7. Divock Origi - 3 goals, 1 assist
  8. James Milner - 2 goals, 2 assists
  9. Georginio Wijnaldum - 3 goals
  10. Xhedran Shaqiri - 1 goal, 3 assists
  11. Daniel Sturridge - 2 goals, 1 assist
  12. Fabinho - 1 goal, 2 assists
  13. Naby Keita - 1 goal
  14. Dejan Lovren - 1 goal
  15. Joel Matip - 1 goal
  16. Jordan Henderson - 1 assist

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
Advertisement
Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola - Comparing the two top managers of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: The final day tussle between Manchester City and Liverpool is a testament to the league's greatness 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Jurgen Klopp needs to be braver
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Liverpool will choke in this EPL title race
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Liverpool will not win the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 4-1 Brighton: 5 players who won the Premier League for Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola can't be compared says German star
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester City will beat Liverpool to the Premier League title
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 remaining games that will decide the title
RELATED STORY
Premier League Manager of the Year: Ranking the top 5
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us