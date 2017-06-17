5 reasons why Real Madrid are now bigger than Barcelona

Real Madrid did the improbable this past season in the Champions League and also ended their wait for the La Liga title.

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2017, 20:35 IST

Real Madrid celebrating their Champions League win

Real Madrid were unstoppable throughout the 2016/17 season. With their Champions League triumph, they made it back to back European titles, something no other team, let alone Barcelona, have been able to do. They also ended Barcelona’s dominance over the domestic league title on the final day of the season.

Real may not always perform, but they can grind out results like no other team in the world. They score late goals like no other team, giving everything until the final minute of each game and they’re slowly becoming one of the greatest sides ever.

Here are five reasons why Real Madrid are now bigger than Barcelona:

#5 The managers

There is now a huge difference in the stature of the people in charge at both clubs. Zinedine Zidane is simply a much bigger name than Ernesto Valverde. Valverde did a fantastic job at Athletic Bilbao and nobody knows how successful he will be at Barcelona as manager. But right now, Zidane has two Champions League trophies and a La Liga title, something Valverde will find very hard in matching in the coming years.

Some people have claimed Zidane had been ‘lucky’ with the team he had inherited, but the victory against Juventus ruled out that allegation. His team performed magnificently and tore apart a side who had conceded just two goals in the competition prior to the final, scoring four against them in one game.

Valverde might yet go on to be one of Barcelona’s greatest manager’s but in terms of just names currently, Zidane makes Real Madrid look like a much bigger club.