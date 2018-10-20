5 reasons why Real Madrid are struggling

Omene Osuya

Real Madrid is in a full-blown crisis

There are dark clouds hanging all over Real Madrid and things are turning toxic for manager Julen Lopetegui. This afternoon's shameful 1-2 loss to Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu has sent the crisis talk into overdrive.

The defending European champions have been a disaster to watch this season. Leaking goals at the back, an ineffective midfield, an attack blunter than a politician's conscience and players that don't seem to know what to do.

The unplanned-for exits of Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo were expected to have an effect this season. However, not even the most pessimistic Madridista could have foreseen this level of struggle.

The European Super Cup defeat to local rivals; Atletico Madrid was a sign of things to come. Early defeats of Getafe, Girona and Leganes was a false dawn as Lopetegui has overseen a terrible run of results and performances.

Here is a look at 5 reasons why Los Merengues are struggling;

#5 Defensive issues with Ramos at its heart

Ramos has been very bad so far this season

Everybody in the Real Madrid backline is struggling at the moment. This may sound extreme but is an accurate description of the current state of affairs.

The centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and captain Sergio Ramos has looked shaky and disjointed. Including Nacho Fernandez, the centre-backs have struggled against all types of opposition. Against Levante, the defence was repeatedly breached by simple long balls. Against Sevilla, Madrid was undone by the press and movement of the Sevilla attack.

Even the usually reliable Marcelo has looked heavy and ponderous in possession and has found himself being rinsed consistently by the fleet-footed opposition.

Alvaro Odriozola has struggled gamely in his debut season for Los Merengues while currently injured Dani Carvajal has also been culpable for defensive errors. A big portion of the blame should go to Ramos. The captain has failed to lead by example and has been guilty of a lot of errors that have led to goals.

Sergio Reguillon and the goalies; Keylor Navas and Thibault Courtois are the members of the defence that probably deserve the least blame. However, they too will need to step up their games if the team is to escape from this terrible run of form.

