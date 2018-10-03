5 reasons why Real Madrid shouldn’t sack Lopetegui

The pressure is on him

After three games without scoring a single goal, the trumpets are blaring at the Bernabeu. After all, it has been a long time since the Blancos have achieved such an infamous feat.

This never happened under Zinedine Zidane and definitely not with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. Dropping points against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid always plays a fear at the back of the minds of Madridistas. However, not being able to take out anything against CSKA Moscow is perhaps the lowest point in Lopetegui’s short Madrid career thus far.

With this, there are calls for the former Spain boss to be sacked. If things don’t improve, there is actually a chance that Lopetegui will have to face a fate similar to what Rafa Benitez tasted during his time at the Bernabeu.

However, it would be naïve of Florentino Perez to sack him and here are 5 reasons why…

#5 Too early

The obvious one. It is only just the first week of October and it would make absolutely no sense to sack a manager just under two months into the new season. You see, when a caterpillar goes into a cocoon, it doesn’t instantly become a butterfly and fly out flapping its majestic new wings and bathing in the glory of its newfound beauty.

It takes about 15 to 20 days even for something as small as a caterpillar to become a butterfly – and, in this case, we are talking about an entire football team with all its individual players and their unique skill set.

For two-and-a-half-years, Madrid played a very disjointed brand of football with no real team identity. While it is true that every player’s individual brilliance was at its peak, Zinedine Zidane could never truly carve out a system wherein everyone’s best amalgamated to make Madrid the best goddamn team on earth.

It is for this reason that Zizou’s Madrid couldn’t dominate on all ends despite winning there Champions League titles in a row.

So, in order to make this bunch of individuals play like a team, it will need some time.

