Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 reasons why Real Madrid shouldn’t sack Lopetegui

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
597   //    03 Oct 2018, 18:41 IST

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
The pressure is on him

After three games without scoring a single goal, the trumpets are blaring at the Bernabeu. After all, it has been a long time since the Blancos have achieved such an infamous feat.

This never happened under Zinedine Zidane and definitely not with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. Dropping points against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid always plays a fear at the back of the minds of Madridistas. However, not being able to take out anything against CSKA Moscow is perhaps the lowest point in Lopetegui’s short Madrid career thus far.

With this, there are calls for the former Spain boss to be sacked. If things don’t improve, there is actually a chance that Lopetegui will have to face a fate similar to what Rafa Benitez tasted during his time at the Bernabeu.

However, it would be naïve of Florentino Perez to sack him and here are 5 reasons why…

#5 Too early

The obvious one. It is only just the first week of October and it would make absolutely no sense to sack a manager just under two months into the new season. You see, when a caterpillar goes into a cocoon, it doesn’t instantly become a butterfly and fly out flapping its majestic new wings and bathing in the glory of its newfound beauty.

It takes about 15 to 20 days even for something as small as a caterpillar to become a butterfly – and, in this case, we are talking about an entire football team with all its individual players and their unique skill set.

For two-and-a-half-years, Madrid played a very disjointed brand of football with no real team identity. While it is true that every player’s individual brilliance was at its peak, Zinedine Zidane could never truly carve out a system wherein everyone’s best amalgamated to make Madrid the best goddamn team on earth.

It is for this reason that Zizou’s Madrid couldn’t dominate on all ends despite winning there Champions League titles in a row.

So, in order to make this bunch of individuals play like a team, it will need some time.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Luka Modric Isco Football Top 5/Top 10 Julen Lopetegui
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Espanyol
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Atletico Madrid would defeat Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid might struggle next season
RELATED STORY
5 Spanish players who may play key roles under Julen...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid beat Leganes
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Real Madrid superstars who will shine...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Real Madrid won't miss Ronaldo this season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Real Madrid were right to keep hold of Luka...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Sevilla 3-0 Real Madrid – 5 Takeaways...
RELATED STORY
6 Reasons Why Real Madrid won't win La Liga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct ATH REA 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad
06 Oct GIR EIB 04:30 PM Girona vs Eibar
06 Oct GET LEV 07:45 PM Getafe vs Levante
06 Oct DEP REA 10:00 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Real Madrid
07 Oct LEG RAY 12:15 AM Leganés vs Rayo Vallecano
07 Oct REA HUE 03:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Huesca
07 Oct ATL REA 07:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis
07 Oct ESP VIL 10:00 PM Espanyol vs Villarreal
07 Oct SEV CEL 10:00 PM Sevilla vs Celta Vigo
08 Oct VAL BAR 12:15 AM Valencia vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us