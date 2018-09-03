5 reasons why Real Madrid won't miss Ronaldo this season

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 10.20K // 03 Sep 2018, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed the Galacticos for the Old Lady this season, for an astounding 99 million pounds. It came as a shocker to all the Madridistas, as Ronaldo was the most successful player in the history of the club, having scored 360 goals in 343 matches.

In his 9 year tenure, Cristiano also won the La Liga 2 times and the Champions League 3 times with Real Madrid. For a player of these capabilities, it was always going to be difficult for Real Madrid to replace him. The only escape would be replacing him with a big name at the Bernabeu in the likes of Neymar, Hazard and Mbappe.

Surprisingly, Madrid stuck to their policies of youth development and did not sign any big name for the season. They activated the buy-back clause of Mariano Diaz and gave him the number 7 shirt like it was normal to do so, and signed Vinicius Jr. as a part of their future developments.

Seems like a gamble, let's look at a few reasons why Real Madrid won't miss Ronaldo this season..

#1 Gareth Bale will level up

Gareth Bale has lived as Ronaldo's shadow since his arrival from Spurs in 2013. If you look at the past statistics, whenever Ronaldo has been injured and Real Madrid turned to Bale for a helping hand, Bale just destroyed the opposition in the game, proving his 100 million worth. One of the famous incidents of the same being the Copa Del Rey final in 2014.

Ronaldo's departure might seem to be a blessing in disguise for Madrid, as an even better young player in the squad in the form of Bale, might get his chances, and oh boy he is not letting these chances blow away now.

#2 Julen Lopetegui and his masterclass

Julen Lopetegui is not the regular manager who just wants to win trophies with Real Madrid. He has been appointed by Madrid for the same reason as he was appointed by the Spanish National Team. To handle the transition of new players well and to build a squad for the future.

And that's what he is doing. He is giving the younger players a chance to develop their skills. Most recently when he showed the world he was open to this philosophy when he dropped Marcelo, who might have probably played every Real Madrid game in past many seasons.

Also, he is a very good man-manager. He knows he needs to keep his players happy for them to perform. Most of the previous managers had unclear and falling relationships with the players, which led to the players not performing at their best.

This guy can even make Benzema look as a world-class striker, at this age!

#3 Squad Depth

For the first time in many years, Real Madrid have built a good squad depth, which is at least enough to prove deadly for oppositions even if there are multiple injuries this season. They have two world-class goalkeepers now, Vinicius Jr. and Mariano Diaz are perfectly awesome when it comes to coming off the bench and performing.

Also, many Real Madrid Castilla players have been promoted to the senior squad training and might be given their opportunities in Cup games. Not to forget, the squad depth is so good, they have let Kovacic on a loan to Chelsea for this season.

#4 Time for Marco Asensio to shine

Marco Asensio had been earmarked as a player for the future, as he has kept Bale on the bench for the last two seasons when Ronaldo was still playing for Madrid. He has earned a national team call-up, played for the national team at the World Cup, and has always paid off former manager Zidane's confidence in him.

Now as Ronaldo is gone, it would be a perfect opportunity for him to get a regular opportunity in the squad, and he might become one of the most important Madrid players in the years to come. He certainly shows signs of that, every game.

#5 Benzema's peak

Karim Benzema is another great striker who has been playing in Ronaldo's shadows for many years. The main striker for the club, he had become an assist-man to Ronaldo, as Ronaldo kept achieving great heights in his individual career. This reduced his goal-scoring abilities and also started netting lesser goals every season.

Now, the beast is unleashed, and if Madrid are to look a serious competition, the beast has to unleash. In the first two games of the season itself, Benzema has been explosive, and with the support of his team-mates and coach, the confidence is surely high.

If all these 5 factors are to play up very well for Madrid, they might again be the superpower in European football, even without Ronaldo, in the coming 2-3 seasons.