5 reasons why Romelu Lukaku will be a hit at Manchester United

At 75m, the pressure is on Romelu Lukaku to succeed at Manchester United. Here are five reasons why he probably will.

by Scott Newman Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jul 2017, 22:56 IST

Romelu Lukaku is hoping to be a big hit at Man United

After flirting with a move to his old stomping ground Chelsea earlier in the summer, Romelu Lukaku has finally moved club – not to Stamford Bridge, but to Old Trafford and Manchester United, where he’ll reunite with Jose Mourinho – the man who he worked under in his initial run at Chelsea some five seasons ago.

Will he be a hit at United? The jury is out and given his astronomical cost of £75m, the pressure is definitely on for him to deliver. The big Belgian hasn’t disappointed yet though, as he scored plenty of goals at Everton, and I think he should repeat the feat at United. Here are five reasons why.

#1 He’s Jose Mourinho’s kind of striker

Jose Mourinho will be hoping Lukaku can fill the Didier Drogba role for him

This might sound odd given Jose was in charge of Chelsea during Lukaku’s time there and he never seemed to believe in him, sending him out on loan first to West Bromwich Albion and then to Everton, and eventually selling him to the Toffees outright. But realistically, that was a long time ago and it was early in Lukaku’s career too.

He might well say himself that he wasn’t ready to lead Chelsea’s line at that point.

Now though, Lukaku fits the bill for the Portuguese manager because he’s very much like Didier Drogba, the man who led the line successfully for so many games at Chelsea under Mourinho.

Not only is he a big, powerful striker who can hold up the ball, but when he does decide to make a run he’s deceptively quick – for instance, his goal for Everton against Manchester City last October that saw him surge through City’s defence from just inside their half to score.

For Mourinho, it means he can play his trademark spoiler game while still offering a huge threat on the break. Zlatan Ibrahimovic could hold the ball up in the same way last season and was arguably more skilled than Lukaku, but he didn’t have the legs that the young Belgian does.

He’s much more a striker in the Mourinho mould – remember Diego Costa also succeeded under him – than Zlatan and, dare I say it, he fits the bill more than Alvaro Morata too.

Whatever differences existed between Mourinho and Lukaku at Chelsea are clearly now buried, and so I expect Jose to get the best out of the Belgian next season.