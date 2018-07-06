Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Reasons why Ronaldo's move to Juventus might be a masterstroke

Sanchit Grover
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.94K   //    06 Jul 2018, 05:01 IST

UEFA Champions League'Real Madrid v Liverpool FC'
UEFA Champions League'Real Madrid v Liverpool FC'

The social platforms broke down upon hearing Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move from Real Madrid to Juventus. The 5-time Ballon dor winner is considered one of the greatest players of all time and will make any team stronger with his presence.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spent last 9 years at Real Madrid winning 15 trophies with the Los Blancos including 4 UEFA champions league titles. He has won 4 ballon dors while at Madrid and has his name inscribed in the history books. But it seems time to leave has come for the Portuguese with Juventus looking like his next possible destination. With the move seeming beneficial for everyone we look at how this could be a great decision for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are the 5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured move might be a masterstroke for him:


#1 Become the first player ever to do it with 3 teams

C
Cristiano Ronaldo

No one possesses a CV like that of Cristiano Ronaldo. 5 UCLs, 5 ballon dor,3 premier league title, 2 la Liga titles and the list goes on and on-make him one of the most decorated players of all time. But one interest point to note is that Ronaldo won every trophy possible for both the major clubs he played for. Repeating such a feat with a different club in a different league will solidify his status as the greatest player of all time

#2 Chance to link up with Higuain and Dybala

Ju
Juventus attack looks scary

It is fair to say Ronaldo was sometimes let down by his Real Madrid teammates. With Benzema's inconsistency and bale’s injury-plagued seasons, Ronaldo has been the one carrying Real Madrid over the line. The 33-year-old will relish playing alongside the Argentine duo. With pressure eased off his shoulders a bit, Ronaldo could smash records in Serie A as well.

Page 1 of 2 Next
Italian Serie A Calcio Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala
