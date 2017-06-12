FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: 5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should not feature in the tournament

Should Ronaldo really be taking part in the Confederations Cup?

@TrevorM90 by Trevor Murray Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2017, 17:37 IST

Ronaldo will lead Portugal in the 2017 Confederations Cup

The 2017 Confederations Cup is drawing closer as the stage in Russia looks set to host a marvellous tournament full of exciting action.

Portugal, Chile and Germany are already many people’s favourites to go far and win it outright – and Cristiano Ronaldo’s EURO 2016 champions are perhaps the standout name.

Much has been made of Ronaldo’s decision to take part in Portugal’s involvement in the World Cup warm-up competition, so let’s examine why it might not be such a good idea for the current Ballon d’Or holder to take part.

#1 Ronnie risks injury

The last thing Real Madrid would want is an injury to Ronaldo

Undoubtedly, Portugal are far more threatening offensively with Ronaldo in their ranks, but Zinedine Zidane might just have a few sleepless nights worrying about his biggest Real Madrid star picking up an injury.

A niggling strain would not be too bad, but Portugal’s talisman runs the risk of seriously harming himself. The Confederations Cup might not be the most fiercely contested trophy in international football, but it’s a chance for teams like New Zealand and Australia to prove themselves and those are the sort of matches where a stray tackle or misplaced foot could cause havoc with “Ronnie”.

Chasing down Ferenc Pukas’ all-time greatest international haul of 84 goals is certainly a huge part of Ronaldo’s motivation to take part (as well as wanting to lead his country to more silverware), but staying fit and nimble is also something he should be aiming for, and partaking in the Confed Cup jeopardizes that.

Madrid fans won’t be happy if he picks up a long-term injury – it could have a serious impact on their 2017/18 season.