FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: Six players who will light up the tournament

With a year until the World Cup begins in Russia, eight sides are aiming to lay down a marker, with many star players involved.

@rbairner by Robin Bairner Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2017, 21:18 IST

Their will be some bright young talents and some experienced stars on show

With almost a year remaining until the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia, FIFA’s dress rehearsal, the Confederations Cup, is set to begin soon.

All six continental champions will take part in this festival, plus hosts Russia and World Cup winners Germany. These eight teams have been split into two pools of four, with the top two sides advancing into the semi-finals. After two weeks of action, the final will take place in St Petersburg on July 2.

Some of the world’s finest players will be on show, but equally there are a number of stars from traditionally lesser nations eager to prove themselves on a global scale before the big competition next year.

Also read: FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: 5 most exciting midfielders to watch out for

Here are six players particularly worth keeping an eye on:

#6 Vincent Aboubakar

If Cameroon are to cause an upset in a group that contains reigning world champions Germany and Africa’s best side in the form of Cameroon, Besiktas striker Vincent Aboubakar is likely to have a lot to do with it.

The 25-year-old has yet to really play on a big stage, having broken through at Lorient in France before moving to Porto and then Turkey, but wherever he has gone, he has scored goals. This season was no different as he managed a goal every other game, including three from six in the Champions League, notably grabbing a double in a 3-2 victory away against Napoli.

Formidable in the air, he is also an expert at bringing his team-mates into the game.