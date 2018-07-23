5 reasons why Ronaldo will excel at Juventus

Shrayans Jain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.71K // 23 Jul 2018, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo - new Juve talisman

The world was in a state of shock when Cristiano Ronaldo ended his 9 year association with Real Madrid. The mercurial forward moved to Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €100 million, thus ending a glittering career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although there were plenty of rumors prior to his much talked about transfer to Turin, the actual reason was still unknown. Many reasons, such as his contract situation at Madrid, were cited but nothing was clarified until it was officially declared by the club.

But now that he has moved to Juventus, fans are expecting yet another successful season from him. So without further ado, here are the 5 reasons why he will excel at Juventus.

#5 Adaptability

Ronaldo even excelled under a defense-minded manager such as Mourinho

There are various instances of players joining new clubs after a breakthrough season or two, and then finding themselves unable to adjust to a new environment and playing style.

One such high profile case is of Paul Pogba, who was a mere shadow of his sumptuous self during his first season at Manchester United. Even in his second season at The Theatre of dreams, he was barely consistent and his form was one of the reasons why The Red Devils went trophyless during the 2017-18 season.

On the other hand, Ronaldo has always been one of those players who take little or no time to adapt to situations. Moreover, he has played under managers of various tactical acumen and has excelled under each one of them.

Even under Mourinho, who is well known for his pragmatic tactical approach, he had one of his best ever goal scoring returns, he scored a whopping 60 goals in just 55 appearances during the 2011-12 La Liga campaign to help Real Madrid snatch the La Liga title from the legendary Barcelona team under Pep Guardiola.

In recent years, Ronaldo has evolved a lot and is no longer the flashy winger who used to torment the defenses. Instead, he has utilized his off the ball intelligence to the fullest and his numbers have been terrific.

Although Juventus is a completely different team as compared to Real Madrid, Ronaldo's adaptable playing style will ensure a great season for him as well as The Old Lady.

1 / 5 NEXT