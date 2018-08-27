5 reasons why this may be Liverpool’s year

Lunga Biyela FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.84K // 27 Aug 2018, 17:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mo Salah

It’s been a running football gag for as long as anyone can remember. At the end of every season, Liverpool fans are always so convinced that the following campaign is theirs, and they've been wrong every single time. The mighty Merseyside club have not won the top-flight title since 1989-90.

But, by the way the current season has started (although it may still be a little early in the campaign), things look like they could be changing for The Reds, and the nightmares of millions of Manchester United fans worldwide may be about to come true.

Here are five reasons why this season could finally see Jurgen Klopp’s men lift their first ever Premier League title.

#1 They managed to keep hold of Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King - Mo Salah!

The Egyptian hitman was hands down the best player in the world last season, and it was natural that the game’s powerhouses would start circling overhead. It was heavily speculated that Spanish giants Real Madrid were the favourites to land his signature, but a move never materialised.

In the past, Liverpool has lost players such as Michael Owen, Fernando Torres, and Luis Suarez just as they looked like they were beginning to challenge, and their fans should be forgiven for feeling a bit uneasy about the rumours of Salah’s departure. Luckily for them, he’s still there, and they can now focus on fighting for the title.

#2 They look solid at the back

Virgil van Dijk (l)

At the beginning of last season, it was clear that Liverpool needed to make several signings, and that was most apparent in defence. Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren were caught out often, and the club initially struggled in the first half of the campaign.

The signing of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton added much needed steel to their back four, and they went all the way to the Champions League final. The defence has also been responsible for the brilliant way they’ve started the new season. They are yet to concede in the league, and if they can get better, who knows what they could achieve?

1 / 4 NEXT