5 reasons why Zinedine Zidane is Real Madrid’s best manager in the modern era

He might just be the greatest Real Madrid manager of all time.

Raising the bar high

Zinedine Zidane has resigned from Real Madrid. The more you read this, the more you begin to realize that this actually happened. After a beautiful two-and-a-half year with the Galacticos, he decided to call it quits while he himself pulled the strings on his career.

It was out of the blue and the Madridistas were shocked. Even Florentino Perez, who has never known any manager who walked out on him instead of getting the sack from him, looked absolutely devastated when he got a taste of his own medicine.

His run might have been short, but it was perhaps the most fruitful of them all. Such has been his influence that a case could be made for him to be labeled as the greatest Real Madrid manager of the modern era – beating even the legendary Vicente Del Bosque.

And here are 5 reasons why…

#5 Came at a time of crisis

All of a sudden, everything started to crush for the Blancos. It all began after their 22-run winning streak under Carlo Ancelotti was broken unceremoniously by Valencia. After that, Madrid just imploded and went a season without any trophies.

Ancelotti was sacked and Rafa Benitez was appointed. Six months later, even the Spaniard got the sack after failing to manage the egos in the Real Madrid dressing room.

By January 2016, everything was looking bleak for the Galacticos. Another trophyless season looked like a real possibility. But then came Zidane and changed everything.

The Frenchman took over the reins at the Bernabeu at a time when they were shrouded by bitter darkness. He, however, came in with the most radiant rays and took the club to heights it hadn’t tasted in the modern era.

It is for one of these reasons that he should be considered as even better than Vicente Del Bosque during the early Galactico era – and perhaps even the legendary Spanish boss would agree with it.