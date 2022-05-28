5 most recent encounters between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid face off against each other in the 2021-22 Champions League final on Saturday, 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris. It will be a thrilling encounter as both teams have been in terrific form this campaign.

Real Madrid have certainly found it tougher on their road to the finals, having faced Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester CIty in the knockout rounds. Let us not take anything away from the Reds though given how prolific they have been in the competition with their attacking approach.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in the Champions League final for the third time

We don't often see these two European giants face each other in the Champions League. The two teams have met eight times before, with Los Blancos registering four victories.

In eight matches, Madrid have scored 10 times while the Reds have scored eight times. Here, we take a look at the most recent encounters between the two European giants in the Champions League.

#5 Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid (Group match Round 3)

Karim Benzema loves to play against the Reds

It is not often that we see Liverpool and Real Madrid face each other in the group stages of the Champions League. They managed to meet though in the 2014-15 season, with their first fixture being played at Anfield.

The away team started the match brilliantly with them taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Cristiano Ronaldo. Los Blancos went on to score two more through Karim Benzema in the first half, killing any hopes of a comeback from the Reds.

Betfred @Betfred | Karim Benzema's career record vs. Liverpool, Manchester City & Chelsea:



16 appearances

15 goals

2 assists



16 appearances
15 goals
2 assists

It was a devastating defeat for the Merseyside club at Anfield. The win meant Madrid won their first three group matches of the 2014-15 Champions League season.

The Reds couldn't make it past the group stage that season while Los Blancos were beaten in the semi-finals by Juventus.

#4 Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool (Group match Round 4)

The Reds have struggled to register a victory against Madrid in their last five outings

Both teams once again met in the 2014-15 season in the fourth round of the group stages. Madrid hosted Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Reds desperate for points.

As happened in the reverse fixture, Los Blancos once again enjoyed a dominant time on the pitch. Having taken the lead in the 27th minute through Karim Benzema, the home side never looked out of control.

WinDrawWin @windrawwin



2020/21 - QF Real Madrid



2019/20 - R16 Atletico Madrid



2018/19 - Won in Madrid



2017/18 - Final Real Madrid



Liverpool out of the Champions League last night. Madrid again
2020/21 - QF Real Madrid
2019/20 - R16 Atletico Madrid
2018/19 - Won in Madrid
2017/18 - Final Real Madrid
2014/15 - Group Stages (vs Real Madrid)

The visitors massively struggled to beat past the Madrid defense, eventually succumbing to a 1-0 loss. The Reds failed to make it past the group stages of the 2014-15 season, having won just one out of their six matches. FC Basel managed to make it to the knockout stages of that campaign.

#3 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (2017-18 final)

Loris Karius was in poor form in the 2017-18 Champions League final

This season's final will bring back happy memories for the Real Madrid fans from the 2017-18 finale. Back then, Cristiano Ronaldo was still playing for the Spanish giants.

It was a match to forget for then Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius. The German was guilty of twice conceding sloppy goals which eventually saw Madrid register a 3-1 victory.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Gareth Bale scores two goals - including a stunning overhead kick - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League, #OTD in 2018
@realmadriden | #UCLfinal

The triumph saw Los Blancos complete their third consecutive Champions League victory. The final also saw Gareth Bale score an outrageous overhead goal to make a useful contribution to the victory.

#2 Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool (2020-21 Quarter-finals 1st leg)

Vinicius Junior enjoys playing against the Merseyside club

Having drawn in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 Champions League season, Madrid hosted Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg. With convincing wins in the Round of 16 for both teams, the fixture possessed a lot of excitement.

Vinicius Junior scored early for Madrid, followed up by a goal from Marco Asensio. The Reds did pull one back through Mohamed Salah but Vinicius' second goal of the match in the 65th minute recovered the two-goal difference.

GOAL News @GoalNews



Mohamed Salah wants revenge against Real Madrid



Mohamed Salah wants revenge against Real Madrid
✍️ "We have a score to settle."

Registering a 3-1 victory against the Merseyside club helped Madrid have a massive advantage against the English club. Not many expected the match to end in this fashion.

#1 Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid (2020-21 Quarter-finals 2nd leg)

Marco Asensio has scored against the Reds previously

The last time both the teams met was in the 2020-21 season in the second leg of the quarter finals on 15th April, 2021. With Los Blancos leading the fixture with a 3-1 win in the first leg, the onus was all on the Reds to pull off a stunning victory at Anfield.

Despite Liverpool starting the match brightly, they struggled to find a way through past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Merseyside club fired 15 shots but to no avail.

The match eventually ended in a goalless draw, with Madrid cruising to the semi-finals. Los Blancos would then go on to lose to eventual winners Chelsea in the semi-finals of the 2020-21 season.

