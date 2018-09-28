5 recent failed transfers at Manchester United

Memphis could not find his place at United

Manchester United are going through a troubling time at the moment. The manager looks to be on his way out if he cannot turn the results their way. A few players seem to be detached from the squad, such as Paul Pogba, who is currently having a massive fall out with Jose Mourinho. It looks set to be another season where the club might end up without the Premier League trophy.

That brings along the memories of the seasons that have gone by, post-Sir Alex Ferguson when the team lost their mettle as the top flight side and never really recovered. It has not been like the club's hierarchy hasn't tried to inject quality into the team. The club has been spending heavily in recent years. Big names have made their way to Old Trafford but have failed to bring about any real change.

Here are the top 5 failed transfers at the club in recent memory.

Angel Di Maria

Di Maria only spent one season at the Manchester club.

Perhaps one of the most welcome and then the most hated player at the club in recent memory. Angel Di Maria arrived as a then-record British signing of £60 million from Real Madrid.

He started the season well at his new club becoming an instant fan favorite. Grabbing a string of assists and quickly becoming the team's main creative outlet. The performances, however, did not last and the Argentinian slowly lost his starting place to Ashley Young.

Man United finished the season at 4th place and Angel Di Maria reportedly fell out with manager Louis Van Gaal. He did not turn up for the team's pre-season tournament next year and was subsequently sold off to PSG as the club cut its losses.

Di Maria has recently revealed the reason why he left Man United. The club faithful, however, hated the way he departed, criticising him for the apparent lack of fight for his place. The Argentinian remains one of the biggest failed transfer in the history of the club.

