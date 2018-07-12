5 records and milestones Cristiano Ronaldo can achieve in his first season with Juventus

Ronaldo can win a record 6th Ballon d'Or with Juventus

The biggest transfer news of the summer so far is Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus. Even though Ronaldo is 33-years-old, he fetched a fee of €100 million which is the highest fee paid for a player aged 30 plus and the sixth highest transfer fee ever.

The Portuguese international’s performance has defied his age and he showed that at the World Cup when he scored a hat-trick against Spain and became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick.

The Serie A may not be a big challenge for Ronaldo considering his incredible scoring record against Italian teams in the Champions League. In fact, Ronaldo has scored 10 goals against his new club and that’s a record for most goals by a player against a single opposition.

Considering the fact that Juventus have won the last seven Serie A titles, Ronaldo should be scoring freely against other Serie A teams. Lest we forget, this is a league where a 37-year-old Luca Toni won the Golden Boot in 2015 with Hellas Verona.

All things considered, Ronaldo has every chance of breaking records and achieving more milestones with Juventus.

#5 Become the first player to win the Ballon d’Or six times

Making it 6?

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won 5 Ballon d’Or awards each, but Messi was the first to win the fourth and fifth award and Ronaldo played catch up.

However, Ronaldo has a great chance to beat Messi and become the first player to win the award a record six times.

Ronaldo ended his final season with Real Madrid on a high by winning a third consecutive Champions League title, scoring 15 goals en-route to lifting the trophy.

At the World Cup, Ronaldo scored four goals in four games despite Portugal failing to get past the first knockout stage.

Although the World Cup may have an impact on the Ballon d’Or voting, it is unlikely that any player can beat Ronaldo to the prestigious award especially if he hits the ground running with Juventus.