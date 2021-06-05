5 records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's name is synonymous with records and he is on the verge of breaking several more as we head into Euro 2020. At 36 years of age, this could possibly be one of the last major tournaments of Cristiano Ronaldo's illustrious career.

For a player who has dominated the world football stage for close to a decade and a half, breaking records is nothing new. Despite his age, Ronaldo was one of the highest scorers in the top five European leagues in the 2019-20 season. He also won the Serie A Golden Boot, beating Romelu Lukaku by a margin of five goals.

He inspired Portugal to Euro triumph in 2016 and given the quality of their squad and their depth, they have what it takes to go all the way in Euro 2020.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at Euro 2020.

#5 Most Euro finals campaigns

Euro 2004: Portugal v Holland

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Euro debut in 2004. He has been a fixture in Portugal's first-team ever since. He has dominated the world stage and is a serial winner. Ronaldo led from the front and was unfortunate to have been forced off the field in the Euro 2016 final against France which they ultimately won.

Ronaldo has played in four Euro finals campaigns till date. Seventeen footballers have featured in four Euro finals. But no one has appeared in five. When he plays for Portugal in Euro 2020, Ronaldo will become the first player to have played in five editions of the tournament.

Most EURO finals appearances: 20

#4 Most number of goals at Euro finals

Portugal v Wales - Semi Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo kickstarted his career at the Euros with a goal on his debut against Greece. His goal proved to be quite inconsequential as Greece won the group stage match 1-0. Since then, Ronaldo has added eight more goals in the Euro finals. He is expected to add plenty more this time.

He is currently tied with Michael Platini for the most number of goals scored at the tournament. Interestingly, all of Platini's nine goals came at Euro 1984. Ronaldo has distributed them over four editions. If he finds the back of the net even once at Euro 2020, he will become the highest goal getter in the history of the competition.

