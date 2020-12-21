5 records Cristiano Ronaldo broke in 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's name is synonymous with records. The man has made a living out of surpassing expectations and making the rest of his competition look ordinary. Always hungry for new challenges, Ronaldo now plies his trade in the Serie A for Juventus and he is their best player even at the age of 35.

It's difficult to say that Ronaldo's age is catching up with him the way he is going. Sure, he's lost a bit of pace but he more than makes up for it with the rest of his attributes. Don't believe us? Just look at the sheer number of records Cristiano Ronaldo has broken this year alone.

And he's broken way more than five but we're about to do some cherry-picking to bring you the most incredible of those. So here we go, let's take a look at five records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo this year.

#5 First player to score 50+ goals in the Serie A, La Liga and Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo leaps above everyone to score a stunning header

After joining Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked in an interview whether he misses Lionel Messi. He saw it as an occasion to set the record straight and give the world a sense of how he sees his career trajectory. For Cristiano Ronaldo, it's all about taking on fresh challenges and coming out on top. He said,

"No, maybe he misses me. I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge, I like it, and I like to make people happy.

I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge. However, if he is happy there, I respect him. He is a fantastic player, a good guy, but I do not miss anything here. This is my new life, and I'm happy."

And two and a half seasons later, he has accomplished what he's set out to do. He's Andrea Pirlo's main man at Juventus and has been in supreme goalscoring form this season as well. He has now become the first player to score 50+ goals in three different European top-flight competitions.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo is the fastest player to reach 50 goals in Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoring goals for fun

Well, when Cristiano Ronaldo turned 33, there was a lot of talk about the Portuguese walking into the twilight of his career and whether Juventus shelling out in excess of €100 million for a player who won't be around for too long was a good decision.

A couple of seasons later, Cristiano Ronaldo is now making us wonder about the actual capabilities of the human body. A goalscoring machine, Ronaldo has been in sensational form this season. He has already scored 12 goals from 9 appearances in the Serie A this season.

In his first season, he scored 21 goals in the Serie A. He followed that up with 31 goals from 33 appearances in the 2019-20 season and broke the record for the fastest player to reach 50 goals in the Italian top flight by doing so in 61 games.

