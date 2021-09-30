 5 records Cristiano Ronaldo has broken in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks records like it's his favourite pastime. The Manchester United forward has had an illustrious career where he has won nearly everything there is to be won. Ronaldo's name has been etched in gold in the history of the beautiful game and he will go down as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still one of the best footballers in the world at 36

The Portuguese international turned 36 in February. That would usually be the age at which footballers start to fade and they gear down and amble towards retirement. But Cristiano Ronaldo is no usual footballer. In fact, he is a wonderful anomaly.

He is still out there winning games for both club and country and still breaking some incredible records. Without further ado, let's take a look at five records Cristiano Ronaldo has broken in 2021.

#5 Latest winning goal scored for Manchester United in Champions League history

Scoring late goals is typical of Manchester United. The Red Devils are renowned for their never-say-die spirit and have fashioned some wonderful comeback wins and late goals throughout history.

They have always been a force to be reckoned with in the dying embers of games. It has become part of the culture at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in the 95th minute of the Red Devils' Champions League group stage encounter against Villarreal on September 9.

After going behind in the first half, the Red Devils pulled off a spectacular comeback win and earned three very crucial points. By scoring Manchester United's second goal of the game, Ronaldo broke the record for the latest winning goal scored for the club in their Champions League history.

#4 First player to score in five different Euros

Hungary v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Portugal did not have a great outing at Euro 2020. Despite boasting plenty of world-class talent in their ranks, Fernando Santos' men couldn't make it past the Round of 16. They were eliminated by Belgium thanks to a Thorgan Hazard worldie.

Although they only played four matches at the tournament, it was a Portuguese player who walked away with the Golden Boot at the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals in four appearances and provided an assist as well.

In doing so, he broke his own record to become the first player to score in five different Euros. Ronaldo scored two goals at Euro 2004, one in 2008, three each in 2012 and 2016. He also holds the record for most goals scored at the Euros with 14 to his name.

