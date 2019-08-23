5 Records Cristiano Ronaldo can break or equal during the 2019/20 campaign

Shubham Dupare FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 222 // 23 Aug 2019, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, love him or hate him, but there's no denying that he remains one of the most recognizable athletes in the world at the moment. One of the biggest reasons for it is the fact that he sits atop numerous goal-scoring records and has also achieved some unparalleled feats in his illustrious career.

What separates the 34-year-old superstar from the rest is his incredible work ethic coupled with his insatiable hunger to always finish on the top. To sum it up, he is a goal-scoring, record-breaking extraordinaire, who despite being in the final stages of his career is still heading full steam ahead, having won three trophies with club and country and scoring a total of 28 goals for his club in the 2018/19 season.

As he's proven throughout his career, first, at Manchester United and then at Real Madrid, he is the real deal. For the last 10 years, he has been breaking records left, right and centre and as things stand after completing one year in Juventus, he now looks poised to carve his name into even more records this season.

So, with the new season all set to take off in Italy, we take a look at the 5 records that the Portuguese talisman can add to his already astonishing list by either breaking or equaling them in the upcoming campaign.

#5 First player to be the top goalscorer in three of Europe's top 5 leagues

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives the Golden Boot Award

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's make it clear that there have been strikers who've finished as top goalscorers in three or more leagues.

Current Barcelona star Luis Suarez (Premier League, LaLiga and Eredivisie) and Dutch legend Ruud van Nistelrooy (same as Suarez) have won the Golden Boot in three European leagues, but no player has ever won it in the PL, LaLiga and Serie A, considered to be three of the big five European leagues.

Though Ronaldo finished as Juventus' top goalscorer with 21 goals in his debut season, he was only the fourth-best finisher in Italy, behind veteran Fabio Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata and AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek.

Scoring goals is something that comes naturally to him, though it took him four games to break his duck last season, he looks in good touch now, as seen in the pre-season games.

Advertisement

The fact that he scored more than 20 goals in his first season, surely would've given the Portuguese a boost and now under Maurizio Sarri, he must have his eyes set on the Capocannoniere.

Having already top-scored in the Premier League for the Red Devils in the 2007/08 season and taken home the Pichichi on three occasions (2010/11, 2013/14, 2014/15), he can now become the first man to be the leading goalscorer in the EPL, LaLiga and Serie A, a feat that will surely make him the greatest goalscorer of all time, if not the GOAT.

1 / 5 NEXT