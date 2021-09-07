5 records Cristiano Ronaldo can break this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is a footballing gift which keeps on giving. Even at 36, in the twilight years of his career, the Portuguese ace shows no signs of slowing down.

Despite all his incredible accomplishments, he remains hungry for more - more goals, more trophies, more individual honors, etc.

He'll officially kick-start his 19th club season this weekend, back at his old club Manchester United where he's about to begin his second spell.

All eyes will be on Old Trafford as there's plenty of excitement and frenzy surrounding his second debut for the Red Devils.

But over the course of the next 10 months, he could break plenty of records. Here are the top five:

#5 First player to score 100 league goals in Premier League and La Liga

Ronaldo has scored 84 goals in the Premier League

There have been quite a few players this century who've netted over 100 goals for two different top-flight leagues.

Gonzalo Higuain (La Liga and Serie A), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Serie A and Ligue 1), Andre-Pierre Gignac (Ligue 1 and Liga MX), and Edinson Cavani (Serie A and Ligue 1) have all managed to accomplish the feat.

However, one is yet to record the same in the Premier League and La Liga.

In comes Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace needs only 16 more goals to hit a century in the English top-flight, whilst having registered 311 in La Liga.

Of all the proposed records on this list, this is the one he's most certain to write.

#4 Oldest player to win the Premier League Golden Boot

Another Premier League Golden Boot and Ronaldo will be the oldest player to win it

Goals are Ronaldo's raison d'etre. And he promises to bring a lot of them with him to Manchester. Sure, the Portuguese ace may no longer be able to strike 40 leagues goals like before. But he's still chipping in consistently.

In fact, he even won the Serie A Golden Boot last season with 29 goals, beating his closest rival, Romelu Lukaku, by five. An outstanding demonstration of how Ronaldo hasn't missed a beat in front of goal despite entering his twilight years.

A repeat of the same this season will see him become the oldest player in Premier League history to win the top-scorer award.

The record currently lies with Leicester City's prolific striker Jamie Vardy, who took home the accolade at 33 during the 2019-20 season.

