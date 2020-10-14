If records determine a player's greatness, then Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly one of the greatest. They are his biggest raison d'etre.

Throughout his illustrious career, the Portuguese ace has set innumerable records and reached many milestones for club and country, and continues to do so at a phenomenal rate even at the age of 35.

Now in his 18th year as a professional footballer, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down and here are some of the records that he could script with Juventus in the 2020-21 season.

5 records Cristiano Ronaldo can script in the 2020-21 season:

#5 Third player to hit 750+ career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo needs just nine more goals to surpass 750 goals for club and country.

Among many things, Cristiano Ronaldo is an unrelenting goal-machine as well. And his numbers certainly underline it - he's netted 742 of them in his career for club and country so far, making him the third most prolific footballer in history.

If you start your professional career today and score 40 goals a year for 18 years, you’ll retire with 720 goals.



Ronaldo has 742 Career goals. You'll never see another player like him. pic.twitter.com/0sSVKiMAqC — Yahya (@CFCYahya) September 27, 2020

He trails only Joseph Bican (805) and Pele (757) for most official goals but can surpass the Brazilian great soon, considering he's just 15 behind him. In the process, the Juventus star will also become just the third player to cross the 750 mark. Another ridiculous milestone.

#4 100 goals for Juventus

Ronaldo has scored 68 times for Juventus since arriving from Real Madrid in 2018

Having already brought up his century for Portugal, Ronaldo will now be aiming to hit triple digits with his club too, needing just 32 more goals to reach the landmark tally.

He struck 28 times in his debut season and followed it up with a stunning 37 goals last season, the most by a Juventus player in 60 years. And now in the new campaign, he's off the mark already with three more.

Ronaldo is the first player to score 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ goals for a club & country ⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣

He's also on track to make Juventus the 4️⃣th team he's scored a century of goals for 🤯 ⁣

⁣⁣⁣

🇵🇹 Portugal: 101 ⁣⁣⁣

🔴 Man United: 118 ⁣⁣⁣

⚪️ Real Madrid: 450⁣⁣⁣

⚫️⚪️ Juventus: 65 pic.twitter.com/R0Y7H63WPD — Sport360° (@Sport360) September 9, 2020

Only 13 players in the club's history have scored 100+ goals, so that'd be another unique milestone for Cristiano Ronaldo, but to pull it off in just three seasons? That'd be extraordinary!