5 records Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to break at Juventus

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.52K   //    11 Oct 2018, 12:58 IST

Udinese v Juventus - Serie A
Udinese v Juventus - Serie A

Portuguese ace Cristiano Ronaldo has broken several records since his entry into the world of football. The forward's stint at Real Madrid saw him swoop the most prestigious awards and break the most unimaginable records. Ronaldo won two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and four Champions League winner medals during his time at the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo has since moved away from Real Madrid to join Italian giants Juventus this summer and what he will achieve at the club remains to be seen. Here, we take a look at five records that the Portuguese talisman can break during his time in Italy.

#1 First player to win the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A


Ronaldo has already won the English Premier League and the LaLiga titles
Ronaldo has already won the English Premier League and the LaLiga titles

So far, there is no player in the history of football who has won top-flight titles in England, Spain and Italy. 

Cristiano Ronaldo has already won two top-tier competitions - the Premier League with Manchester United and the LaLiga with Real Madrid. 

Considering the fact that his new side Juventus have won seven consecutive titles, Ronaldo could well be on the course to become the player to set this new record.

#2 Winning the Champions League with three different clubs


Ronaldo has won the Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid
Ronaldo has won the Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid

This record is currently held by Clarence Seedorf, who is the only player to have won the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs: Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan. 

Cristiano Ronaldo is incredibly close to the record as he has won the title with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

While Juventus were last crowned the champions of Europe 22 years ago, their record signing of the Portuguese ace may just change their fortunes.

#3 Most Serie A goals in a single season


Udinese v Juventus - Serie A
Udinese v Juventus - Serie A

The record for the most goals in a Serie A season is currently held by Ronaldo's Juventus teammate Gonzalo Higuaín with 36 goals. Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid scoring 323 times for the Spanish giants in LaLiga.

With Ronaldo now playing a vital role in Juventus's goal-scoring, the Portuguese looks all set to replace his Juventus teammate as the player with most Serie A goals in a season.

1 / 2 NEXT
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Football Top 5/Top 10
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
