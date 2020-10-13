5 records Lionel Messi can break in the 2020-21 season

It's difficult to list the extraordinary accomplishments of Lionel Messi without running out of breath, as the attacker has achieved so much in his illustrious career.

The Argentine star's trophy cabinet is filled with a plethora of collective and individual honours. Additionally, he's also broken a staggering number of records along the way.

At 33, Messi is now in the twilight of his career and has only a few years left at the top. However, he isn't showing any signs of slowing down and is still a key player for club and country.

Here are five major records Lionel Messi could set this season, as he continues to produce the goods on all fronts.

#5 Joint most years played at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is now into his 17th season with Barcelona, most alongside Xavi and Rexach

Of all the active players, Lionel Messi is the second most 'loyal', having spent 16 years at Barcelona since making his professional debut for the club in 2004.

And now that he's opted to stay on for another season at the least, this marks his 17th with the Catalan giants, drawing him level with Xavi and Carles Rexach for the most official seasons played with the Blaugrana.

However, if rumours are to be believed, this might also be Messi's last season with the club. His contract expires next summer and given his strained relationship with the board, an extension appears unlikely as things stand.

#4 Most titles with a single club

With 34 trophies, Lionel Messi is just two behind Ryan Giggs for most titles with a single club

Messi's illustrious career with Barcelona is laden with a multitude of silverware, winning 34 titles in 16 years, including two continental trebles.

He's the most decorated player in the club's history, having surpassed Andres Iniesta in recent years. Just two more trophies separate him from Ryan Giggs's record of most titles at a single club.

Lionel Messi is the only player that’s in the conversation for:

• The greatest goal scorer of all time⚽️

• The greatest playmaker of all time🅰️

• The greatest dribbler of all time 🏃‍♂️

The Welsh legend lifted 36 trophies with Manchester United in a career spanning 24 years. So if Messi is to leave Barcelona next year, he may want to bow out after winning at least two more honours in the 2020-21 season.