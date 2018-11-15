5 records Lionel Messi can break or equal this season

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 15 Nov 2018, 00:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference

Lionel Messi is already one of the greatest players ever to play in the LaLiga and recently moved ahead of Gerd Muller in the number of goals scored for a single club. With 566 goals to his name right now, only Pele stands in between Messi and another world record. The Brazil legend scored 643 goals for his club Santos and the Argentinean magician, as such, needs only 77 goals to draw level with Pele. While this record might not be achieved just yet, Lionel Messi still has a few records in sight this season.

Messi has already created a few records this term, become the player with the most goals in the Champions League group stages and registering the most hat-tricks in the Champions League. In the LaLiga, Messi has become the League's highest assist provided in the history and has also achieved the rare feat of scoring again 37 oppositions!

The Argentinean also set a new record for the most appearance by a non-Spanish player in LaLiga(Read: Lionel Messi vs Girona: Leo sets new record, sizzles and scores in hard fought-draw). However, the season is just warming up and there are many more milestones left for the magician to reach. Today, we look at 5 such records the Lionel Messi will have his eyes on right now and which the Barcelona Skipper can equal or break by the end of the season. Read on to find out more.

#5 Most Hat-tricks in LaLiga

Barcelona v Espanyol

Lionel Messi scored his first Hat-trick of LaLiga against Real Madrid, as a 19-year-old on 10th March 2007, so he does know a thing or two about hat-tricks. Messi has scored 42 hat-tricks in his Barcelona career so far, which includes his 5 goal haul against Bayern Leverkusen, while he has also scored 4 goals in a game 5 times in his career.

Last season, Messi scored 4 hat-tricks in LaLiga, against Espanyol, SD Eibar, Leganes and Deportivo de la Coruna, which took him to 30 goals in LaLiga. The record for most hat-tricks in LaLiga is currently in Ronaldo's name, who has 34, so Messi only needs 5 more this season to break the record.

Also Read: 4 Records Lionel Messi has set this season so far.

As of now, Messi has already scored a hat-trick in the Champions League this season, which made him the player with the most hat-trick in the tournament. He has 9 goals in LaLiga and has scored 3 braces, but is yet to register his first hat-trick of the season. But with 26 games left in the season, you would not bet against Lionel Messi getting 5 hat-tricks before May.

1 / 5 NEXT