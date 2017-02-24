5 records Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo can realistically break before they retire

Two of the world's greatest players and the records they're yet to break.

by Khushwant Ramesh Top 5 / Top 10 24 Feb 2017, 09:07 IST

The extraterrestrials

On the eve of one of NASA's biggest ever discoveries in which they discovered seven exoplanets that could house extra-terrestrial life or could one-day play host to a human civilisation, we're yet to uncover which corner of the known universe Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hail from.

The Barcelona and Real Madrid strikers have made footballers look like petty jokes when compared to them. They do things with the ball others can only dream of and that's a direct quote from the FIFA series of computer games – which in reality is the best way to describe just how these two play the sport.

Also Read: 5 negative aspects of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing in the same team

But, for all that they've achieved at both club and national level, there's still a few records that they are yet to force their names into. Here's looking at five of those records they can break realistically before they retire:

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring 5 goals against Granada in the La Liga

#5 Most goals in a single La Liga game

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have destroyed multiple goal-scoring records in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League but here's one record that still stands – 86 years after it was first set in the Spanish top division.

Having witnessed Real Madrid destroy Rayo Vallecano 10-2 last season and Cristiano Ronaldo's prowess of having scored five goals on two separate occasions, it's a mystery how these two are yet to break the record for most number of goals in a single La Liga game.

Athletic Bilbao's Agustin Sauto scored seven goals in one game back in 1931 – a feat that was then repeated in 1952 by Barcelona's Laszlo Kubala. Ronaldo has come closest to levelling this feat while Lionel Messi’s highest in a single game is only four goals.