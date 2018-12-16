×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Records Ronaldo has already set while at Juventus

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
708   //    16 Dec 2018, 09:50 IST

Ronaldo has continued his record breaking ways at Juventus
Ronaldo has continued his
record breaking
ways at Juventus

In one of the most blockbuster stories of the summer, Ronaldo traded the all-white of Real Madrid for the black and white stripes of Juventus in a record-breaking deal which not many foresaw.

The Portuguese has been a prime performer for the entirety of his career, and attempting to extol him would be an exercise in futility, as any words used to describe him would almost feel redundant or cliche as the dictionary has run out of adjectives to quantify the Portuguese legend.

Ronaldo has been a record breaker wherever he has set foot, from his early flair days at United right onto his more professional pattern at Real Madrid and with his national team of Portugal, and even though many scoffed at the amount Juventus paid to get the services of a 33-year-old who was seen to be past his prime, the move has already begun to reap dividends both on and off the pitch.

Cristiano is the ultimate professional, working harder than everybody else in a bid to maintain his fitness, and his hard work has paid off immensely as, despite his advancement in age, he still continues to terrorize defenses,

He currently has 11 goals in the Serie A from 16 matches to sit top of the scorer's charts and looks on course to become the first man in history to win a Golden Boot in England, Italy and Spain.

Ronaldo has been setting and breaking records throughout his career, and he has continued that trend barely six months into his Juve journey. In this piece, we take a look at four milestones which Ronaldo has attained at Juventus.

#4 Fastest player in Juventus history to score 10 goals in his debut season

Ronaldo scored his 10th Juventus goal against SPAL
Ronaldo scored his 10th Juventus goal against SPAL

Despite starting his Juventus career rather slowly (by his lofty standards) - not scoring for his first four matches for the Bianconerri, Ronaldo finally opened his Juve account in the game against Sassuolo on matchday 4 and since then he has not looked back.

He scored seven goals over his next 10 Serie A matches, and with his opener in the 2-0 victory over SPAL in November, Ronaldo moved onto 10 goals for Juventus in all competitions (with nine coming in the league and one in the UCL).

Advertisement

Incredibly, it took him just 16 matches to do so, which meant he was the fastest player in Juventus history to achieve that milestone.

By contrast, legendary Juventus strikers such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic (30 matches), David Trezeguet (29), Gonzalo Higuain (20 matches), Filippo Inzaghi (18) needed more matches to notch up 10 goals for the Old Lady of Turin.


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
Cristiano Ronaldo chronicles: Breaking records at ease...
RELATED STORY
4 records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018
RELATED STORY
The Ronaldo effect: One of the best transfers in football...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Ronaldo claims that Juventus has the...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'Juventus don't need Bale, but...
RELATED STORY
5 records Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to break at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn't Scored Yet and Why Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo is 5 goals away from creating history  
RELATED STORY
Resurgent Ronaldo: A story of Deja vus
RELATED STORY
Five biggest winners from Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
FT INT UDI
1 - 0
 Internazionale vs Udinese
FT TOR JUV
0 - 1
 Torino vs Juventus
Today SPA CHI 05:00 PM SPAL vs Chievo
Today FIO EMP 07:30 PM Fiorentina vs Empoli
Today FRO SAS 07:30 PM Frosinone vs Sassuolo
Today SAM PAR 07:30 PM Sampdoria vs Parma
Today CAG NAP 10:30 PM Cagliari vs Napoli
Tomorrow ROM GEN 01:00 AM Roma vs Genoa
18 Dec ATA LAZ 01:00 AM Atalanta vs Lazio
19 Dec BOL MIL 01:00 AM Bologna vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us