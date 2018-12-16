5 Records Ronaldo has already set while at Juventus

Ronaldo has continued his record breaking ways at Juventus

In one of the most blockbuster stories of the summer, Ronaldo traded the all-white of Real Madrid for the black and white stripes of Juventus in a record-breaking deal which not many foresaw.

The Portuguese has been a prime performer for the entirety of his career, and attempting to extol him would be an exercise in futility, as any words used to describe him would almost feel redundant or cliche as the dictionary has run out of adjectives to quantify the Portuguese legend.

Ronaldo has been a record breaker wherever he has set foot, from his early flair days at United right onto his more professional pattern at Real Madrid and with his national team of Portugal, and even though many scoffed at the amount Juventus paid to get the services of a 33-year-old who was seen to be past his prime, the move has already begun to reap dividends both on and off the pitch.

Cristiano is the ultimate professional, working harder than everybody else in a bid to maintain his fitness, and his hard work has paid off immensely as, despite his advancement in age, he still continues to terrorize defenses,

He currently has 11 goals in the Serie A from 16 matches to sit top of the scorer's charts and looks on course to become the first man in history to win a Golden Boot in England, Italy and Spain.

Ronaldo has been setting and breaking records throughout his career, and he has continued that trend barely six months into his Juve journey. In this piece, we take a look at four milestones which Ronaldo has attained at Juventus.

#4 Fastest player in Juventus history to score 10 goals in his debut season

Ronaldo scored his 10th Juventus goal against SPAL

Despite starting his Juventus career rather slowly (by his lofty standards) - not scoring for his first four matches for the Bianconerri, Ronaldo finally opened his Juve account in the game against Sassuolo on matchday 4 and since then he has not looked back.

He scored seven goals over his next 10 Serie A matches, and with his opener in the 2-0 victory over SPAL in November, Ronaldo moved onto 10 goals for Juventus in all competitions (with nine coming in the league and one in the UCL).

Incredibly, it took him just 16 matches to do so, which meant he was the fastest player in Juventus history to achieve that milestone.

By contrast, legendary Juventus strikers such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic (30 matches), David Trezeguet (29), Gonzalo Higuain (20 matches), Filippo Inzaghi (18) needed more matches to notch up 10 goals for the Old Lady of Turin.

