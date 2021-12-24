5 records set by Lionel Messi in 2021

Lionel Messi continues to defy the normal laws of aging and deliver top-notch performances for club and country. 2021 was no exception to the norm, as the Argentine icon had arguably the best year of his career.

Lionel Messi achieved unprecedented success in 2021

For Lionel Messi, winning an international trophy with his native Argentina was one of the biggest motivations behind his longevity. The 34-year-old came close on three previous occasions as he lost three finals with Argentina between 2014 and 2016. In 2021, however, Lionel Messi finally broke his duck as he led Argentina to glory in the Copa America for their first trophy in 28 years.

Lionel Messi changed clubs for the first time in his professional career in 2021 after joining French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The diminutive forward had a year to remember—here is a list of five records he newly set or broke in 2021.

#5. Most appearances for Argentina

Lionel Messi started out as an Argentine international at just 18 years of age in 2005 under Jose Pekerman. He famously received a red card on his debut against Hungary after the referee deemed him to have intentionally elbowed a defender just two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Lionel Messi returned to the squad shortly after and formed part of the team that went to the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He featured in the second group match against Serbia and Montenegro, making him the youngest Argentine to appear at a World Cup. He scored on his World Cup debut for his country.

Messi became Argentina's record appearance maker when he took to the pitch against Bolivia in the 2021 Copa America. He equalled Javier Mascherano's record of 147 appearances against Paraguay and broke the record against Bolivia. He scored two goals and assisted another for La Albiceleste in the landmark game. Messi has gone on to make 158 appearances in Argentine colors.

#4. First man to win 7 Ballon d'Or awards

Ballon D'Or : Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris

Lionel Messi picked up his seventh Ballon d'Or award in 2021, extending his record as the player with the highest number of Ballon d'Or awards ever. Messi beat stern competition from Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho, who finished in second and third place respectively.

Messi's Copa America triumph with Argentina was a big factor in winning his most recent Ballon d'Or. The 34-year old won his first Ballon d'Or in 2009 and has not looked back since then, winning six more in the next 12 years of his career.

