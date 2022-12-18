5 records set by Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

For Lionel Messi, the 2022 FIFA World Cup represents the last chance to lift the famous golden trophy that has eluded him for so long. The Argentine great has come very close to winning the title but has fallen short on every occasion, including in 2014. Supported by a young team and manager, Messi had the chance to lead his country to glory in Qatar.

Lionel Messi has stood up to the challenge of the 2022 World Cup in style, breaking a number of records. The 35-year-old PSG star has taken his country to glory while also etching his name in the history books. This article will reveal some of the records set by the diminutive Argentine star in Qatar.

Without further ado, here are five records set by Lionel Messi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Highest-scoring Argentine in FIFA World Cup history

In the FIFA World Cup semifinal match against Croatia, Lionel Messi became the highest-scoring Argentine in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The PSG star scored from the penalty spot to open the scoring for his country with his fifth goal of the tournament.

Messi's goal against Croatia was the 11th of his World Cup career, taking him above the ten scored by Gabriel Batistuta. The 35-year-old has added a 12th goal in the final against France, also from the penalty spot. He also scored a goal late in extra time to get his 13th goal of at the FIFA World Cup.

#4 Oldest and youngest player to score and assist in a World Cup game

Lionel Messi set the record of being the oldest player to score and assist a goal in the same game in FIFA World Cup history. He previously held the record for being the youngest player to score and assist in the same game in the tournament.

Aged only 18 years old, Messi scored and recorded an assist as Argentina thrashed Serbia and Montenegro in the 2006 World Cup. He scored and assisted for his country against Mexico aged 35 in Qatar as he helped his country save their World Cup campaign.

#3 First player to score in every round

Lionel Messi became the first player to score in every round of the World Cup after his goal against France in the final. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

Messi had not scored a single knockout goal in the World Cup in four previous editions of the Mundial prior to Qatar. The 35-year-old scored in the group stage against Mexico and Saudi Arabia, last 16 against Australia, quarterfinals against Netherlands, semifinals against Croatia and the final against France.

#2 Most minutes played in World Cup history

Lionel Messi became the player to have played the most minutes in World Cup history since records began in 1966. The diminutive forward played every minute of the tournament in Qatar as he led his country to glory for the first time since 1986.

Messi was 23 minutes short of the record held by legendary Italian defender Paolo Maldini after the semifinals. He broke the record in the first half of the clash, becoming the player with the most minutes in the history of the tournament.

#1 Most appearances in World Cup history

After appearing in the final against France, Messi became the player with the most appearances in the history of the FIFA World Cup. He had tied Lothar Matthaus' longstanding record of 25 appearances after featuring in the semifinals against Croatia.

Messi now holds the outright appearance record in the World Cup after featuring in all of his country's matches. The PSG star has now played in 26 matches across five World Cup editions.

