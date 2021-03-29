Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time but even he has a few regrets.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed an illustrious career for both club and country. After becoming a teenage sensation at Sporting Lisbon, he was roped in by Manchester United. Under Sir Alex Ferguson's tutelage, Cristiano Ronaldo blossomed into one of the finest players on the planet.

He subsequently spent an incredibly successful nine years at Real Madrid, where he won four UEFA Champions League titles among various other honours and personal accolades, before moving to Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo is 36 now and though he still manages to clock spectacular numbers, his age is slowly catching up with him.

It has been a privilege to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and his career graph is the kind of stuff legends are made of. But the absolute serial winner that Cristiano Ronaldo is, he might still feel like he could have accomplished a few more things.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five regrets of Cristiano Ronaldo's career so far.

5 regrets of Cristiano Ronaldo's career so far

5) Losing a Champions League final with Man Utd

Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Final

Manchester United were arguably the best side in the world when they won the UEFA Champions League in the 2007-08. Sir Alex Ferguson had a plethora of talent at his disposal and Cristiano Ronaldo was his main man.

The team won three back-to-back Premier League titles from 2006-2009 and Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008. Ronaldo would have loved to cap off his Manchester United career with a second UEFA Champions League title and he nearly got his wish too.

Pitted against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in the 2008-2009 season's Champions League final, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't make much of an impact as Manchester United fell to a 2-0 defeat. It was the kind of game that was set up for Ronaldo but it ended up being the only Champions League final he has played in and lost.

4) Getting injured in Euro 2016 final and not being able to play a starring role

Portugal v France - Final: UEFA Euro 2016

Portugal were crowned champions at Euro 2016 and Cristiano Ronaldo was their standout performer in the semi-finals against Wales, scoring the first goal and setting up their second. Portugal played France in the final and they went on to win the Euros but they had to do it without Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a collision with Dimitri Payet in the 17th minute of the game, Ronaldo came off worse. His knee was hurting and he had to come off eight minutes later. Ronaldo was reduced to tears as he limped off. He had sprained his MCL and had to watch the rest of the game from the dugout.

Still, he made his presence felt in the tactical area and urged his teammates on till the very last minute. It exemplified his passion for the game.

