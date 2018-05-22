Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    5 Relegated Players Who Deserve To Stay In The Premier League

    These players are far too good for the Championship

    Parth Athale
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2018, 20:53 IST
    4.76K

    Swansea City v Stoke City - Premier League - Liberty Stadium
    Disheartened Swansea fans after the Welsh club was relegated from the Premier League

    Relegation. The one word which is tremendously dreaded by the lesser clubs of the Premier League. No club wants to make the feared drop to the inferior Championship.

    The financial boost which the Premier League offers is huge. Even the team who finishes last pockets a staggering £100 million solely due to broadcasting deals. Add to this the ticket sales and revenue gained and the total rises even higher.

    Aside from the financial aspects, the attention and relevance which the Championship cannot guarantee are invaluable.

    Simply put, relegation hurts and Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion, and Stoke City will attest to that fact. However, the players can change their fortunes by seeking a move back to the Premier League.

    On that note, here are 5 relegated players who deserve to stay in the Premier League.

    #5 Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion)

    Jay Rodriguez
    Jay Rodriguez could be a good addition to many sides

    Jay Rodriguez is a case of a good striker in an incompetent attack. West Brom have always had the reputation of being a defensive team which struggles for goals and so it proved to be.

    Rodriguez had a breakout season with Southampton in 2013/14 when he netted 15 league goals but injuries have curtailed his involvement ever since. Still, he had a decent return of 11 goals this season, something he can surely better if given the opportunity.

    The Englishman is a great finisher and has good dribbling and passing skills. He is certainly capable of scoring more than 10 goals a season, something any promoted club would crave to have.

