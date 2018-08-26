5 repercussions if PSG is found in breach of UEFA's FFP Rules and Mbappe moves to Madrid

Kylian Mbappe

A little background. Kylian Mbappe's loan tenure with PSG ends on Monday followed by a buy clause which stands to be exercised by PSG to officially buy the player from Monaco. But, the transfer value stands at 180 million euros, and if PSG enters this transaction, it would be a breach in the UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) Rules, which all Europe clubs have to follow. This would lead them to either not enter into the transaction with Monaco or sell one of their star players, with the former being more realistic. And guess who's been eyeing Mbappe in the Market, for a long time now. Cristiano Ronaldo's old club.

Let's look at the top 7 things that could happen if this situation actually takes place and UEFA order PSG for the same:

#1 Kylian Mbappe might be making big headlines next week

If PSG fails to sign Mbappe from Monaco, I have no doubt, Real Madrid are going to lunge on this opportunity and take him away. And with Cristiano Ronaldo gone, the number 7 shirt at Real Madrid is itching for another legend in the making, now.

#2 Big boost to Chelsea Football Club over the uncertainty of Hazard

With Mbappe gone to Real Madrid, that would put an end over an uncertain Eden Hazard future at Stamford Bridge. And yes, he might sign a contract too, which almost all Chelsea fans are waiting for, more than anything else right now.

#3 Chelsea can challenge Manchester City & Liverpool for PL title

With Hazard assured to stay, and his abilities ever growing, plus the additions of Jorginho, Kovacic, Kepa and the likes of Pedro, Willian, Morata, Kante in the squad, it would be a perfect title challenge, Maurizio Sarri can give to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City & Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

#4 Paris Saint Germain will rue over the missed opportunity of a lifetime

This summer at the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe certainly showed his quality and sent a big message to the footballing world about his arrival at the big stage. And just in a month, to lose him to Real Madrid, who are the European Cup rivals, is going to make the PSG manager have sleepless nights.

#5 The imminent comeback of Real Madrid in the title race

After the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, and the lack of squad depth needed to win La Liga and toppling Barcelona & Atletico, many would have ruled out Real Madrid off the title challenge. But with Mbappe's arrival, we have the likes of Mbappe, Bale, Isco, Asensio, Modric & Benzema in an attacking lineup, and that certainly makes them equal favourites for the La Liga trophy.

What do you think of a situation if PSG are forced not to sign Mbappe and Real Madrid take him away?