5 replacements for Alvaro Morata at Real Madrid

Can Florentino Perez' Real Madrid sit idle with all this money?

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jul 2017, 14:35 IST

Alvaro Morata's time at Real Madrid has come to an end

Now that Real Madrid and Chelsea have confirmed the transfer of Alvaro Morata, (subject to a medical), Los Blancos will be keen on spending the eye-watering €80m they raised from the sale of the Spanish striker.

There are reports in the Spanish press that Zinedine Zidane is satisfied with rotating between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the central striker role, but that is surely a foolhardy prospect for a club like Real Madrid, especially in the case of a freak injury. Thus Madrid have to spend, and spend intelligently.

Here are the best replacements for Alvaro Morata at Real Madrid.

#1 Borja Mayoral

It's now or never for Borja Mayoral

Borja Mayoral has spent half of his 20 years on planet Earth as a Real Madrid player. The Castilla product will be chomping at the bit with the news of Morata's sale, as this now leaves him third in the pecking order. If Real Madrid do not buy another striker, Borja can expect more than his fair share of minutes, especially if Los Blancos go far in the Copa del Rey.

Promoting a youth product may seem almost anathema to Florentino Perez, but Zinedine Zidane has a habit of getting his way as Real Madrid manager. The Frenchman has already worked with Mayoral at youth levels, and knows the youngster's style of play intimately, so as to be the best judge of whether Mayoral is good enough. Zidane's man-management may be perfect for a nervous young striker putting on the most famous white jersey in the world.

The Spanish youngster spent last season on loan at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, who narrowly escaped relegation. He only managed 2 goals in 19 appearances, which out to temper any expectations that he can realistically replace Alvaro Morata's output last season, even if Zinedine Zidane is generous with the minutes afforded to Mayoral.