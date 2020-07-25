5 replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

It would be difficult to say where Juventus would have been at this point of the season had they been without Cristiano Ronaldo. It has been more or less all Ronaldo for Juventus post the restart. As such, just like Real Madrid have in the recent past, Juventus are likely to find it extremely difficult to replace Ronaldo.

Amidst growing concerns that the Portuguese legend is becoming frustrated at Juventus and with age not being on his side, the Old Lady is well aware of the need of having a plan in place to replace the sheer productivity the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man brings to the side.

He has scored 30 goals from 31 games in the Serie A and has 5 assists to his name. He has also scored twice in the UEFA Champions League so far. These numbers are ridiculously good and that's exactly why replacing him is a near-impossible task.

Juve president Angelli had revealed towards the end of last year that the club is looking to inject close to €300 million to be invested in the transfer market. So Juventus are expected to have the money to make at least one big signing.

5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

5 potential replacements for Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

#5 Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen

Kai Havertz in action against Bayern Munich

Kai Havertz, the Bayer Leverkusen attacker, is 5th on the list as he is not an immediate replacement. Havertz is quite close to joining Chelsea, according to reports. However, with his potential, it could only be a couple of years before he starts showing real signs of being a world beater.

The 21-year-old has been outstanding form for Leverkusen this season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 6 in the Bundesliga alone. In the Europa League, he has 3 goals and 2 assists from 3 games. His numbers are not ready to be in the same bracket as the Ronaldos and Messis and that's why he is one for the future.

Havertz is tall and is very strong in the air, just like Cristiano Ronaldo. He has excellent vision and can slalom past defenders with his fleet footedness. At 21 years of age, he is a pacy campaigner and an ever-present threat during counter attacks.

#4 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Marcus Rashford and the knuckleball

Nobody on this list perhaps resembles a young Cristiano Ronaldo like Marcus Rashford does. At 22 years old, he already has nearly 4 years of first-team experience and has truly come to his own this season under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford would have been a serious contender for the Golden Boot had he not had to sit out for almost 7 games with a hip injury. Rashford's shooting technique is identical to Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's and his knuckleball freekicks are not something Premier League goalkeepers love facing.

Rashford has 17 goals and 7 assists in the Premier League this term from 30 games. He has 22 goals in all competitions this season and is growing into a mature presence on and off the field for Manchester United - something that would excite Juventus.

However, Rashford remains an out-and-out Red Devil and for Juventus to prise him away from Manchester United will be no mean feat. Manchester United will make sure they don't part with one of their best young prospects without getting the money to buy another very special talent.

