5 replacements for Fernandinho at Manchester City

For all of Manchester City's attacking riches, Fernandinho has been one of their most important yet underrated players through the years. Whether through clever interchanges or ambitious passes, Pep Guardiola's team are best-known for their work on the ball.

However, their industry off the ball and ability to win back possession is often overshadowed by the more glamorous aspects of their approach. And there aren't many better at breaking up play, stopping counterattacks and recycling possession than the 35-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder Fernandinho.

On his 36th birthday, Fernandinho produced an incredible display to help Man City reach their first ever UCL final.

Fernandinho is currently Manchester City's longest-tenured player

Signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 for £36 million, Fernandinho has made over 370 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 25 times and assisting 32 goals. Approaching the end of his ninth year at the club, the Brazilian could soon move on from the Etihad.

Once an ever-present member of Pep Guardiola's constantly shuffled starting XIs, Fernandinho has made 22 appearances so far this season, down from 36 in 2021-22. There were suggestions he could leave the club last summer, but he agreed a year-long extension. As he approaches the end of that short-term deal, Fernandinho's future is once again uncertain.

Pep Guardiola on Barça interest for Raheem Sterling: "Honestly I have no idea. But if Barcelona are interested in any of our players, I'm convinced they can get them. Barça continues to be attractive, more than attractive…"

A competent holding midfielder is absolutely vital to Pep Guardiola's style of football, and Manchester City will undoubtedly look to bring in an able replacement. On that note, here's a look at five players who could take the Brazilian's place in the middle of the park at the Etihad:

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Aurelien Tchouameni in action for AS Monaco

Real Madrid and Chelsea are the clubs who have been linked with Monaco's 23-year-old midfield destroyer. It is surprising Manchester City haven't been touted as candidates to land the Frenchman, considering his scouting report likens him with Fernandinho.

Of all players under the age of 23, Tchouameni, who stands over 6' 0" tall, leads Europe's top five leagues in tackles and interceptions. He played a key role in Monaco boasting the fourth-best defence in Ligue 1 last season, conceding only 42 goals.

Known for his tough tackling and clever reading of the game, the youngster fits perfectly into Guardiola's strategy of winning the ball back quickly.

Aurelien Tchouameni [116]

Declan Rice [96]

Joris Chotard [82]

Samuele Ricci [81]

Maxence Caqueret [79]



U23 midfielders with the most tackles + interceptions in Europe's top five leagues this season:
Aurelien Tchouameni [116]
Declan Rice [96]
Joris Chotard [82]
Samuele Ricci [81]
Maxence Caqueret [79]

With a combined 118 games for Monaco, Bordeaux and France, Tchouameni brings experience and is ready to take the next big step in his career. He isn't all about brute force either. The Frenchman has displayed a knack of passing between the lines and navigating tight spaces with quick feet.

#4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Paul Pogba battles Aymeric Laporte (left) of Manchester City

Solidity and consistency are not terms one would usually associate with Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba. However, Guardiola is afforded the luxury of having Rodri, one of the finest defensive midfielders in the world right now, at his disposal.

The 28-year-old Poga is out of contract at the end of the summer and could potentially be available for free.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Paul Pogba's not in a rush to decide his future. Nothing agreed with any club yet - and no final decision communicated to Manchester United, after contract proposal made last July. Pogba will take his time - current Man Utd deal runs out in June, no option to extend.

What Pogba does offer is inspirational individual brilliance. A supremely talented long-passer, the Frenchman could bring directness and quick ball movement to a City midfield that can tend to slow things down a tad too much.

Pogba has not been fortunate enough to play under too many attack-minded managers since leaving Manchester United for the first time in 2012. Could Guardiola finally help the midfielder find some consistency to go with his undeniable talent?

#3 Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

Midfielder Sandro Tonali in action for AC Milan

Sandro Tonali won't be the most glamorous signing but one that would bear resemblance with Fernandinho's ability to go under the radar. AC Milan's 21-year-old midfielder Tonali, with his long hair and wide range of passing, has drawn comparisons with the legendary Andrea Pirlo.

Considered to be the next great Italian regista, Tonali is a deep-lying playmaker capable of dictating the tempo of games with his ball distribution. Passing is the very fabric of Guardiola's philosophy, and there is no doubt he would love to have a player with Tonali's vision, composure on the ball and technical ability.

Tonali made his name at Serie B team Brescia, leading them to promotion in 2019 as a 19-year-old.

He also became the first second-division player since Marco Verratti (2012) to be called up by the national team. He was initially signed on loan by AC Milan in 2020. The Rossoneri made the deal permanent a year later for €17 million.

The fact that Tonali joined Milan relatively recently might make any potential sale difficult. Valued at €35 million, he has 162 appearances to his name for Brescia and Milan, scoring eight times and providing nine assists. He has been capped five times by Italy.

#2 Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Could Frenkie de Jong join Guardiola at Manchester City?

Frenkie de Jong's elegance and classy technique on the ball makes him a quintessential Pep Guardiola player. Manchester City were linked with the former Ajax midfielder in 2019. Sky Sports had reported that the interest was mutual before the Dutch international signed for Barcelona for €86 million.

With Barcelona forced to offload numerous players due to their financial woes, rumours claimed City could return for De Jong last year, but nothing materialised. De Jong has 18 goals and 28 goals in 216 combined appearances for Barcelona and Ajax. He has also played 38 times for the Netherlands.

Despite De Jong's undeniable talent on the ball, fans and experts believe his development has slowed down at Barcelona. A move to Manchester City could allow the Dutch star to add another dimension to his attacking game under one of the finest managers in the world.

Could Barcelona be tempted to sell the talented youngster? Only time will tell, but on paper, this seems like a match made in heaven.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham impressed with Dortmund and has played against Manchester City in the Champions League.

In 2020, The Athletic reported that Manchester City were 'tentatively interested' in 17-year-old Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Englishman ended up joining Borussia Dortmund for £22.5 million instead and has seen his value nearly triple in two seasons since then.

Despite being just 18, Bellingham is a remarkably well-balanced and developed player. He has ten goals and 16 assists in 81 appearances for the Bundesliga club and has been capped ten times by England as well.

Borussia Dortmund consider Jude Bellingham 'untouchable' in the summer transfer window. Despite Chelsea and PL clubs rumours, he's expected to stay at BVB. 'Untouchable' - Borussia Dortmund position about Jude Bellingham is still clear. They won't negotiate with any club to sell Bellingham in the summer, there are no talks. Man Utd, Chelsea as many other clubs appreciate him, but Jude is considered 'not for sale'.

His scouting report describes him as 'versatile' and 'unpredictable'. Bellingham has all the tools needed to become a complete midfield package. He is capable of scoring, assisting, winning the ball back and breaking up opposition attacks.

Manchester City are well aware of the Englishman's abilities after he netted against them in the Champions League quarter-finals last season. Although Guardiola's men prevailed 4-2 on aggregate, Bellingham was a thorn in the flesh of the English giants throughout the tie.

Under contract till 2025, Bellingham may well be the most expensive option on this list. However, his unique skillset, young age and terrifying potential make him arguably the most in-demand teenage prospect in world football presently.

