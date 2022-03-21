5 replacements for Gerard Pique at Barcelona

Barcelona and Gerard Pique are coming off a stunning 4-0 demolition of their bitter arch-rival Real Madrid in Sunday's (March 20) El Clasico. The 35-year-old Spanish veteran enjoyed a comfortable evening as Los Blancos hardly troubled the Blaugrana defense.

Despite their recent resurgence, Barcelona are expected to be active in the market for new defenders this summer. Although they are now unbeaten in 13 La Liga games, the Spanish giants have still conceded 29 league goals, 10 more than Sevilla, who boast the stingiest backline in the division.

Despite recent improvement, Barcelona could look to further better their defense

Now in his 14th full season at the club, Gerard Pique is a Barcelona legend, having made 621 appearances for the club while winning 30 trophies. His haul includes eight La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League crowns.

However, Pique and the rest of the Blaugrana defense's real shortcomings have been exposed in European football over recent years. Earlier this season, Barcelona exited the Champions League in the group stages for the first time since 2000-01, and haven't won the competition since 2015.

The addition of forwards such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres has breathed life into Xavi's side. With a new generation of talented midfielders rapidly rising through the ranks, the next step is to address an aging backline. On that note, here are five defenders the Blaugrana could target this summer:

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta tracks Lionel Messi.

Chelsea's 32-year-old veteran defender Cesar Azplicueta is out of contract this summer. The Spaniard has been linked with a return to his native country with Barcelona on a free transfer. A versatile defender who is capable of playing as a right-back or as a right-sided centre-back in a three-man defense, Azpilicueta has made 464 appearances for the London giants.

Fabrizio Romano



Barcelona bid on the table: contract until June 2024 plus option for further season. Barcelona have confirmed to César Azpilicueta they are prepared to wait for his final decision between Chelsea and FCB. Barça are now confident - but it’s about life, family and more.Barcelona bid on the table: contract until June 2024 plus option for further season. Barcelona have confirmed to César Azpilicueta they are prepared to wait for his final decision between Chelsea and FCB. Barça are now confident - but it’s about life, family and more. 🇪🇸 #FCBBarcelona bid on the table: contract until June 2024 plus option for further season. https://t.co/IelAWzYYXw

With two Premier League titles and a Champions League crown to his name, the Chelsea captain would be a shrewd signing. Barcelona's interest is obvious, and it now remains to be seen whether the player decides to depart London after spending 10 years with the Blues.

#4 Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Andreas Christensen in Champions League action against Lille.

While Chelsea are still hopeful of retaining Azpilicueta, the departure of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer increasingly appears to be a foregone conclusion. The 25-year-old Danish centre-back is out on contract this summer and reports from Fabrizio Romano suggest he is on the verge of signing for the La Liga giants.

Fabrizio Romano



Final details missing - new meeting expected next week to complete the deal. Andreas Christensen has turned down proposals from English clubs to be respectful with Chelsea. He's now really close to join Barcelona as free agent, contract proposal's better than Bayern one.Final details missing - new meeting expected next week to complete the deal. Andreas Christensen has turned down proposals from English clubs to be respectful with Chelsea. He's now really close to join Barcelona as free agent, contract proposal's better than Bayern one. 🇩🇰 #FCBFinal details missing - new meeting expected next week to complete the deal. https://t.co/U7ocK5Q2xK

Barring a two-year spell with Borussia Monchengladbach (2015-17) the Chelsea youth product has spent his entire career so far with the Blues, making 156 appearances. With six trophies to his name at senior club level and 54 caps for Denmark, Christensen is entering his prime, which makes this a terrific piece of business for the Blaugrana.

#3 Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter in Bundesliga action for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borussia Monchengladbach's 28-year-old centre-back Matthias Ginter has already announced he will leave the club after the expiration of his contract this summer. The imposing defender is vastly experienced, having amassed 287 Bundesliga appearances for Gladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BMG Matthias Ginter announces he’s gonna leave Borussia Mönchengladbach as free agent in June: “I’m not extending the contract with Borussia. I’ll start a new chapter in my career, the decision has been made”. Matthias Ginter announces he’s gonna leave Borussia Mönchengladbach as free agent in June: “I’m not extending the contract with Borussia. I’ll start a new chapter in my career, the decision has been made”. 🇩🇪 #BMG

He has also represented the German national team on 46 occasions and was part of the squad that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Good in the air yet comfortable with the ball at his feet, Ginter would be a perfect fit at Barcelona, especially if there is no transfer fee involved.

#2 Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax)

Noussair Mazraoui crosses the ball in a Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona's precarious financial situation means they have no choice but to explore the free-agent market. Ajax's 24-year-old right-back Noussair Mazraoui is yet another player who is out of contract this summer, and the Moroccan international might be on the move.

Fabrizio Romano



FC Bayern are in talks with Mazraoui agents too - but Barça are confident to complete the signing. Barcelona proposal to sign Noussair Mazraoui as free agent includes add-ons to reach €5m net as potential salary. The guaranteed part will be around €3.7/4m per season.FC Bayern are in talks with Mazraoui agents too - but Barça are confident to complete the signing. Barcelona proposal to sign Noussair Mazraoui as free agent includes add-ons to reach €5m net as potential salary. The guaranteed part will be around €3.7/4m per season. 🔴🇲🇦 #FCBFC Bayern are in talks with Mazraoui agents too - but Barça are confident to complete the signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have already reached out to Mazraoui's camp, while Bayern Munich are also interested. The Ajax academy graduate is a versatile player who is also capable of operating as a midfielder in the middle of the park. He has played 133 games for the Dutch giants, scoring ten times and assisting nine goals.

#1 Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt in action for Juventus.

In the absence of aging stars Leonardo Bonucci and Georgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt has grown into the role of Juventus' defensive leader this season. The 2018 Golden Boy award winner is still only 22, yet already boasts the composure and resilience of an experienced veteran.

Interestingly, the Dutchman's infamously combative agent, Mino Raiola, made comments late last year suggesting De Ligt's future in Turin was not guaranteed. Fabrizio Romano later revealed that the Netherlands star has a release clause worth €150 million in his contract, which will be valid starting this summer.

Fabrizio Romano



All details on the release clause: Matthijs de Ligt has a release clause into his contract with Juventus and this is why Raiola spoke about his future. It will be valid starting from summer 2022 for €150m - Juve are still hoping to keep him.All details on the release clause: youtube.com/watch?v=jbCH6i… Matthijs de Ligt has a release clause into his contract with Juventus and this is why Raiola spoke about his future. It will be valid starting from summer 2022 for €150m - Juve are still hoping to keep him. 🇳🇱 #JuveAll details on the release clause: youtube.com/watch?v=jbCH6i… https://t.co/ScKoI5G46H

Barcelona's financial issues suggest splurging such an extravagant sum on one player is unlikely to be possible, despite recent positive signs. However, as one of the world's biggest clubs, it is only a matter of time before Blaugrana begins targeting the sport's best players once again.

De Ligt has made 216 appearances for boyhood club Ajax and then Juventus. He arrived in Turin in 2019 for a massive €85 million transfer fee. He has also been capped 33 times by the Netherlands.

