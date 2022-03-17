5 replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

At 34, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is in the form of his life. The man, who played second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo for the best part of a decade, has come into his own since the Portuguese superstar's departure in 2018.
The French international has scored at least 20 league goals in four consecutive seasons. Interestingly, he reached that figure just twice in his first nine campaigns at Real Madrid.
Benzema has 32 goals and 13 assists from 34 games across competitions this season. It would not be an exaggeration to say that he has been the best player in the world so far in 2021-22.
He is on course to register career-best figures in league goals and assists. Meanwhile, his tally of eight strikes in this year's UEFA Champions League is already his best in the competition in a single edition.
Karim Benzema has established himself as a Real Madrid legend
The striker has 311 goals and 157 assists in 593 games for Los Blancos since joining the Spanish club from Lyon in 2009 for €35 million.
It is only a matter of time before Benzema surpasses Raul's tally of 323 goals and becomes the second-highest scorer in Real Madrid's history, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (450).
Although the Frenchman is ageing like fine wine, it is asking a lot of Benzema to keep this up.
While he is showing no signs of slowing down, Real Madrid would be wise to begin searching for a replacement. Their current crop of backup striking options - Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral - do not seem to have what it takes to step into Benzema's legendary shoes.
On that note, here's a look at five players whom Real Madrid could target as long-term replacements for their iconic centre-forward:
#5 Darwin Nunez (Benfica)
Benfica's 22-year-old striker Darwin Nunez is enjoying a breakout campaign. He has scored 20 goals in 22 league games to go with four strikes in the UEFA Champions League.
The Uruguayan youngster has scored 40 times in 77 games since joining Benfica two years ago for €24 million.
Nunez recently scored the only goal of the game as Benfica sank Ajax 3-2 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
At 6' 2", he is an imposing physical presence but also boasts quick feet and explosive shooting. Although he isn't a particularly glamorous name, Nunez has all the tools to develop into an elite striker capable of leading the line by himself.
#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
The noise surrounding Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United continues to grow louder. A wretched cameo in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 elimination to Atletico Madrid was followed by a verbal altercation with Red Devils fans.
At 24, the Englishman is already vastly experienced, having played nearly 300 games for United, scoring 93 times. Despite netting just five times in 26 games this season, teams still seem to value Rashford highly. Recent reports have revealed that he is unhappy with his playing time and could consider his future at Old Trafford.
Blessed with bags of pace and a thunderous shot, a change of scenery could perhaps do the trick for Rashford, who is out of contract in 2023. If the player does request a move, Real Madrid could even potentially negotiate a cut-price deal below his hefty valuation of €85 million.
#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)
After a blistering start to the season for Napoli, 23-year-old striker Victor Osimhen has been slowed down by injuries in the second half of the campaign. Nonetheless, the Nigerian star is beginning to show why the Serie A club shelled out a massive €75 million fee to Lille for his services in 2019.
Osimhen has 13 goals and four assists in 24 games this season and is on course to hit double figures in league strikes for the third straight campaign. Calciomercato recently claimed that Manchester United and Real Madrid were interested in signing the forward.
Although he is far from a finished product, Osimhen, with his pace, high work rate and lethal finishing, could evolve into a terrifying centre-forward.
#2 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old striker Erling Haaland needs no introduction. It is also not difficult to see why Real Madrid should sign the Norwegian. With 80 goals and 21 assists in 81 games since joining BVB in 2019, Haaland has been on a tear in the Bundesliga.
Tall, fast, powerful, deadly in front of goal and armed with a hammer of a left foot, Haaland is already a bonafide superstar and a remarkably well-developed player for his age. While there are some concerns over Haaland's susceptibility to muscle injuries, he remains arguably the most in-demand player in the world.
The Daily Mail recently reported that Manchester City have agreed personal terms with the player and are set to trigger his €75 million release clause. However, Marca suggests the race is not over just yet, and Real Madrid could still be in with a chance.
#1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)
Could it be possible that securing progress to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals was somehow not Real Madrid's biggest prize for prevailing 3-2 on aggregate over PSG? The next few weeks could reveal whether Los Blancos' victory over the Parisian club also helps them secure the signing of 23-year-old French superstar Kylian Mbappe.
It is no secret Real Madrid desperately wanted the PSG forward last summer and were willing to spend a ridiculously large sum on him. Although their €180 million approach was turned down, Real Madrid now have the tantalising prospect of potentially sign one of the world's best players for free.
Mbappe, who has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 36 games this season, is out of contract this summer. Now, in the last few months of his current deal with PSG, there are no signs he is contemplating a renewal.
The Frenchman is a self-confessed admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid. It appears more likely than ever Mbappe could become Los Blancos' next galactico.