5 replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

At 34, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema is in the form of his life. The man, who played second fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo for the best part of a decade, has come into his own since the Portuguese superstar's departure in 2018.

The French international has scored at least 20 league goals in four consecutive seasons. Interestingly, he reached that figure just twice in his first nine campaigns at Real Madrid.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Karim Benzema = oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Karim Benzema = oldest player to score a hat-trick in the #UCL era (34 years, 80 days) 🇫🇷 Karim Benzema = oldest player to score a hat-trick in the #UCL era (34 years, 80 days) 👏 https://t.co/B0k9aCuZzX

Benzema has 32 goals and 13 assists from 34 games across competitions this season. It would not be an exaggeration to say that he has been the best player in the world so far in 2021-22.

He is on course to register career-best figures in league goals and assists. Meanwhile, his tally of eight strikes in this year's UEFA Champions League is already his best in the competition in a single edition.

Karim Benzema has established himself as a Real Madrid legend

The striker has 311 goals and 157 assists in 593 games for Los Blancos since joining the Spanish club from Lyon in 2009 for €35 million.

It is only a matter of time before Benzema surpasses Raul's tally of 323 goals and becomes the second-highest scorer in Real Madrid's history, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Although the Frenchman is ageing like fine wine, it is asking a lot of Benzema to keep this up.

While he is showing no signs of slowing down, Real Madrid would be wise to begin searching for a replacement. Their current crop of backup striking options - Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz and Borja Mayoral - do not seem to have what it takes to step into Benzema's legendary shoes.

On that note, here's a look at five players whom Real Madrid could target as long-term replacements for their iconic centre-forward:

#5 Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Darwin Nunez in action for Portuguese giants Benfica

Benfica's 22-year-old striker Darwin Nunez is enjoying a breakout campaign. He has scored 20 goals in 22 league games to go with four strikes in the UEFA Champions League.

The Uruguayan youngster has scored 40 times in 77 games since joining Benfica two years ago for €24 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL



…Hammers alongside other clubs will be back in the summer for Núñez, this time with good chances. Darwin Núñez will be another big name to watch in the summer. West Ham made an official bid for him on Deadline Day in Jan: €48m turned down by Benfica.…Hammers alongside other clubs will be back in the summer for Núñez, this time with good chances. Darwin Núñez will be another big name to watch in the summer. West Ham made an official bid for him on Deadline Day in Jan: €48m turned down by Benfica. 🇺🇾 #UCL…Hammers alongside other clubs will be back in the summer for Núñez, this time with good chances. https://t.co/bdwMTH5rB7

Nunez recently scored the only goal of the game as Benfica sank Ajax 3-2 on aggregate to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

At 6' 2", he is an imposing physical presence but also boasts quick feet and explosive shooting. Although he isn't a particularly glamorous name, Nunez has all the tools to develop into an elite striker capable of leading the line by himself.

#4 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford could be on the way out of Old Trafford this summer.

The noise surrounding Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United continues to grow louder. A wretched cameo in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 elimination to Atletico Madrid was followed by a verbal altercation with Red Devils fans.

At 24, the Englishman is already vastly experienced, having played nearly 300 games for United, scoring 93 times. Despite netting just five times in 26 games this season, teams still seem to value Rashford highly. Recent reports have revealed that he is unhappy with his playing time and could consider his future at Old Trafford.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Marcus Rashford (Manchester United player): “I would never say no (to playing abroad). Other than United I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football. Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona.” 🎙| Marcus Rashford (Manchester United player): “I would never say no (to playing abroad). Other than United I’m a big fan of Real Madrid and Barcelona because they’ve always had great players and played attractive football. Everybody watches Real Madrid and Barcelona.”

Blessed with bags of pace and a thunderous shot, a change of scenery could perhaps do the trick for Rashford, who is out of contract in 2023. If the player does request a move, Real Madrid could even potentially negotiate a cut-price deal below his hefty valuation of €85 million.

#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen celebrates a goal for Napoli

After a blistering start to the season for Napoli, 23-year-old striker Victor Osimhen has been slowed down by injuries in the second half of the campaign. Nonetheless, the Nigerian star is beginning to show why the Serie A club shelled out a massive €75 million fee to Lille for his services in 2019.

Osimhen has 13 goals and four assists in 24 games this season and is on course to hit double figures in league strikes for the third straight campaign. Calciomercato recently claimed that Manchester United and Real Madrid were interested in signing the forward.

FIVE @FIVEUK Real Madrid are to rival Manchester United for the signature of Victor Osimhen of Napoli.



The Nigerian International has been at Napoli since 2020, scoring goals in games and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford within the last few days. [Calciomercato] Real Madrid are to rival Manchester United for the signature of Victor Osimhen of Napoli.The Nigerian International has been at Napoli since 2020, scoringgoals ingames and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford within the last few days. [Calciomercato] 🇳🇬 Real Madrid are to rival Manchester United for the signature of Victor Osimhen of Napoli.⚽️ The Nigerian International has been at Napoli since 2020, scoring 2️⃣1️⃣ goals in 5️⃣2️⃣ games and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford within the last few days. [Calciomercato] https://t.co/HoejUDDb2e

Although he is far from a finished product, Osimhen, with his pace, high work rate and lethal finishing, could evolve into a terrifying centre-forward.

#2 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Erling Haaland could potentially be on the move this summer/

Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old striker Erling Haaland needs no introduction. It is also not difficult to see why Real Madrid should sign the Norwegian. With 80 goals and 21 assists in 81 games since joining BVB in 2019, Haaland has been on a tear in the Bundesliga.

Tall, fast, powerful, deadly in front of goal and armed with a hammer of a left foot, Haaland is already a bonafide superstar and a remarkably well-developed player for his age. While there are some concerns over Haaland's susceptibility to muscle injuries, he remains arguably the most in-demand player in the world.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Haaland



It's only up to Haaland now. The decision will include many factors: project, manager & not only money. Erling Haaland will decide his next club very soon. It's matter of weeks. Paying the release clause is not an issue - no meeting with BVB is needed for any club.It's only up to Haaland now. The decision will include many factors: project, manager & not only money. Erling Haaland will decide his next club very soon. It's matter of weeks. Paying the release clause is not an issue - no meeting with BVB is needed for any club. ⭐️🇳🇴 #HaalandIt's only up to Haaland now. The decision will include many factors: project, manager & not only money. https://t.co/rfjI9hJaLS

The Daily Mail recently reported that Manchester City have agreed personal terms with the player and are set to trigger his €75 million release clause. However, Marca suggests the race is not over just yet, and Real Madrid could still be in with a chance.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Kylian Mbappe celebrates at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Could it be possible that securing progress to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals was somehow not Real Madrid's biggest prize for prevailing 3-2 on aggregate over PSG? The next few weeks could reveal whether Los Blancos' victory over the Parisian club also helps them secure the signing of 23-year-old French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

It is no secret Real Madrid desperately wanted the PSG forward last summer and were willing to spend a ridiculously large sum on him. Although their €180 million approach was turned down, Real Madrid now have the tantalising prospect of potentially sign one of the world's best players for free.

Aaron West @oeste Mbappe has been a Cristiano fan since jump. Man had CR7 Madrid posters ALLLLL over his wall as a kid. To us it may seem like the dream to play with Messi but dude has had the Bernabeu on his dream board for a HOT minute. If he wants out it just… makes sense Mbappe has been a Cristiano fan since jump. Man had CR7 Madrid posters ALLLLL over his wall as a kid. To us it may seem like the dream to play with Messi but dude has had the Bernabeu on his dream board for a HOT minute. If he wants out it just… makes sense https://t.co/PCqALKz2cx

Mbappe, who has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 36 games this season, is out of contract this summer. Now, in the last few months of his current deal with PSG, there are no signs he is contemplating a renewal.

The Frenchman is a self-confessed admirer of Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid. It appears more likely than ever Mbappe could become Los Blancos' next galactico.

Edited by Bhargav