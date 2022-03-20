5 replacements for Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months. However, reports from Spain (via Marca) suggest the German shot-stopper is still very much part of the Blaugrana's plans and remains the undisputed starter for now.

The 29-year-old German keeper is, after all, a Barcelona legend and was an integral part of the club's famous treble-winning team in 2014-15. Signed from Borussia Monchengladbach for €12 million in 2014, Ter Stegen is now in his eighth season at the club and has kept 125 clean sheets in 315 appearances.

The 2021-22 campaign, though, has been a subdued one for the keeper, who has been uncharacteristically error-prone at times.

Barcelona need to make an important decision regarding their situation in goal

Neto, who is Ter Stegen's backup, is set to leave the club in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Talented 23-year-old custodian Inaki Pena is currently on loan at Galatasaray, which means Barcelona are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

With Ter Stegen continuing to hold the position of first-choice keeper, the Blaugrana might find it difficult to convince high-quality options to accept a role on the bench. On that note, here are five goalkeepers whom the Spanish giants could target in the near future:

#5 Alban Lafont (Nantes)

Alban Lafont (right) could arrive at the Camp Nou in the summer.

Mundo Deportivo reported earlier this year that the Blaugrana were interested in 23-year-old French keeper Alban Lafont. The shot-stopper is currently the captain of Ligue 1 side Nantes, whom he joined in 2019 for around €8 million.

Lafont boasts considerable experience at club level and has played 241 times for Toulouse, Nantes and Fiorentina, keeping 69 clean sheets. Valued at €10 million by Transfermarkt, he is a potentially affordable option. However, it is difficult to see the young club captain accepting a bench role, even at one of the world's elite teams like the Blaugrana.

#4 Maarten Vandervoordt (Genk)

Maarten Vandervoordt in UEFA Champions League action against Napoli

Genk's Maarten Vandervoordt (17 years and nine months) is the youngest keeper to have played in the UEFA Champions League so far. Now aged 20, the Belgian has made 68 appearances for his boyhood club, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Mundo Deportivo has said that Barcelona are tracking the budding star, who is out of contract in 2023 and could be available in a cut-price deal. Vandervoordt's young age and relative inexperience means he might be more open to accepting a bench role at first before working his way towards a starting spot.

#3 Stole Dimitrievski (Rayo Vallecano)

Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski

During the recent winter window, reports in Stole Dimitrievski's native Macedonia said that the Rayo Vallecano keeper had agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Although the move did not materialise, the 28-year-old shot-stopper is a viable short-term target, thanks to his experience in the Spanish top flight.

The Macedonia international has been Vallecano's starting keeper since arriving in 2018. He helped the club secure promotion to La Liga last season and is now keeping Luca Zidane out of the starting XI.

Dimitrievski is not the most glamorous option but could certainly do a good job as a deputy keeper. He is under contract till 2024 but might be open to a move, especially if one of the world's biggest clubs like the Blaugrana comes knocking.

#2 Yassine Bounou 'Bono' (Sevilla)

Bono lines up for Sevilla before a UEFA Champions League game.

Sevilla's 30-year-old keeper Yassine Bounou is a popular choice amongst Barcelona fans.

Bono, as he is more commonly known, has made 96 appearances for Sevilla since arriving from Girona in 2019 and has kept 50 clean sheets. The former Atletico Madrid man is also his country's No.1 and has made 38 international appearances.

Bono played ten games as Sevilla won the 2020 Europa League and has been a reliable veteran presence for the La Liga team. Sevilla may not be too excited about selling their first-choice keeper to a direct rival but could be tempted to replace Bono with a younger option.

Despite the reports, Bono downplayed Barcelona's interest at a recent La Liga press conference.

#1 Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Illan Meslier during the Leeds vs Aston Villa Premier League game

Illan Meslier is still a raw prospect and is prone to the odd error, but the Leeds United custodian is undoubtedly a remarkably talented shot-stopper. Just 22, the tall, lanky Frenchman is capable of pulling off astounding saves and is regularly tested by the opposition as well as his own team's chaotic defence.

Meslier has made 80 appearances for the Premier League club since arriving from Lorient in Ligue 2 in 2019.

Valued by Transfermarkt at €20 million and under contract till 2026, Meslier won't come cheap. However, Leeds' woeful 2021-22 league campaign, along with Marcelo Bielsa's recent departure, could see the Whites lose some of their best players like Meslier in the recent future.

